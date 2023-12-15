Sensex (1.37%)
71483.75 + 969.55
Nifty (1.29%)
21456.65 + 273.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.93%)
6944.50 + 64.05
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
45577.35 + 43.05
Nifty Bank (0.86%)
48143.55 + 411.25
Heatmap

Manipur violence: SC asks state over steps taken to protect religious spots

The bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, clarified the identification of such structures shall cover all religious faiths and denominations

Supreme Court, Manipur violence

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 4:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Manipur government to apprise the apex court-appointed committee of the steps taken to secure places of public worship in the state where ethnic clashes have claimed more than 170 lives since May.
A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, while considering the issue of restoration of places of worship, said the state government shall furnish within two weeks to the panel a comprehensive list after identifying religious structures damaged during the strife.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, clarified the identification of such structures shall cover all religious faiths and denominations.
"The government of Manipur shall apprise the committee of the steps which have been taken to secure the places of public worship," it said.
The apex court also asked the committee to prepare a comprehensive proposal detailing the way forward, including with regard to restoration of places of public worship damaged or destroyed during the violence since May.
The apex court is seized of a batch of pleas, including those seeking court-monitored probe into cases of violence, besides measures for relief and rehabilitation.
It had appointed an all-woman committee of former high court judges headed by justice (retd) Gita Mittal and comprising justices (retd) Shalini P Joshi and Asha Menon.
During the hearing on Friday, the bench said the committee will be at liberty to take a comprehensive view of the matter, including dealing with supervening developments regarding alleged illegal encroachment or occupation of places of public worship.
"State of Manipur as well as the DGP shall coordinate with the committee so that interim suggestions of the committee can be implemented without further delay," the bench said.
The bench noted in its order that a large number of people belonging to various communities were still in relief camps.
When one of the lawyers spoke about the upcoming Christmas festival, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre and the state, assured the bench that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure those in relief camps are in a position to observe all the ceremonies.

Also Read

Meitei students' murder sparks fresh violence in Imphal: All details here

NDA partner KPA withdraws support from Biren Singh govt in Manipur

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

Remove Biren Singh for failing to restore normalcy in Manipur: CPI(M)

Changing nature of violence in Manipur is concern for HM: Biren

Vande Bharat train count reaches 34 in India, check the full list below

Digi Yatra facility to be available at 25 more airports in 2024: Scindia

Govt spent Rs 416 cr out of Rs 990 cr allocated for G20 summit: MEA

Delhi largest green belt among metros, pollution down since AAP govt: Rai

Who is Lalit Mohan Jha, the 'mastermind' behind Parliament security breach?

Manipur descended into chaos and untrammelled violence in May over a high court order directing the state government to consider including the non-tribal Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes.
This order led to rampant ethnic clashes between the tribal Kuki and non-tribal Meitei communities. More than 170 people have been killed and several hundred others injured since ethnic violence first broke out in the state on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.
Topics : N Biren Singh Supreme Court Manipur Manipur govt

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in JanuaryBank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': DetailsIntel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in JaipurParl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAYCrypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon