Business Standard

Sunday, January 05, 2025 | 04:44 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CM Stalin announces $1 million prize for decoding Indus valley script

CM Stalin announces $1 million prize for decoding Indus valley script

The Indus civilsation, one of the earliest, is reputed for its urban culture and its script has not been decrypted yet. The fading away of such a civilisation, and its context, also remains a riddle

MK Stalin, Stalin

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indus valley script remains an unsolved riddle for over a century, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Sunday and announced a prize of US dollar 1 million to those who decipher it.

Inaugurating a 3-day international conference to mark the centenary of the discovery of the Indus civilisation, Stalin said,"We are still unable to clearly understand the script of the Indus valley civilsation that once flourished."  Efforts are on to this day by scholars to solve the riddle and in order to encourage such efforts, a prize of US dollar 1 million will be provided to individuals or organisations that solves the riddle, he announced.

 

The Indus civilsation, one of the earliest, is reputed for its urban culture and its script has not been decrypted yet. The fading away of such a civilisation, and its context, also remains a riddle.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Helicopter Crash, Pune Helicopter Crash

LIVE: Coast guard helicopter crashes in Gujarat during training sortie, three dead

cyber security

Trai to tighten anti-spam norms; pilot to digitise past user consents

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

VP Dhankhar urges youth to remain vigilant against anti-national forces

Helicopter Crash, Pune Helicopter Crash

Three killed as Indian Coast Guard chopper crashes in Gujarat's Porbandar

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat RRTS line worth Rs 4,600 crore

Topics : M K Stalin Tamil Nadu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon