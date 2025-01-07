Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi to lay foundation, inaugurate slew of projects in Andhra on Jan 8

PM Modi to lay foundation, inaugurate slew of projects in Andhra on Jan 8

This will be the Prime Minister's first visit to the state, after he assumed the office of PM for the third consecutive term in 2024

Modi, Narendra Modi

Besides the foundation stone laying ceremonies and inaugurations, Modi will also undertake a roadshow from Sampath Vinayaka temple to the meeting venue in Andhra University (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on Wednesday to lay the foundation for a few important projects and inaugurate a few others.

This will be the Prime Minister's first visit to the state, after he assumed the office of PM for the third consecutive term in 2024.

The NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh consisting TDP, BJP and Janasena played a key role in forming the union government. Accompanied by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and others, Modi will lay the foundation for a railway zone at Visakhapatnam.  Also Read: Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Date

 

Likewise, he will lay the foundation for NTPC's integrated green hydrogen hub at Pudimadaka, Nakkapalli mandal, Anakapalli district. As part of this project, the public sector company will invest Rs 65,370 crore in three phases.

The Prime Minister will virtually launch Krishnapatnam Industrial Hub, a Rs 1,518 crore project coming up on a 2,500 acre land parcel in the first phase. It is expected to generate employment opportunities for 50,000 people.

Also Read

Election Commission, Gyanesh Kumar, Rajiv Kumar, SS Sandhu

LIVE news updates: Delhi Assembly polls results to be announced on Feb 8, says EC

Narendra Modi, Jake Sullivan

PM Modi appreciates letter from President Biden handed over by NSA Sullivan

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

News updates: Justin Trudeau to stay on until Liberal party chooses replacement

Microsoft CEO Nadella

PM Modi meets Satya Nadella to discuss India's AI-driven tech future

PM Narendra Modi with CM Eknath Shinde

India-US ties have reached new heights in tech, defence, AI, says PM Modi

Similarly, Modi will also virtually lay the foundation for a Rs 1,877 crore bulk drug park in Nakkapalli.

Entailing an investment of Rs 11,542 crore, the bulk drug park coming up on 2,002 acres of land is expected to create employment for 54,000 people.

More than 150,000 people are expected to attend the PM's meeting at Andhra University Engineering College grounds in the port city.

Besides the foundation stone laying ceremonies and inaugurations, Modi will also undertake a roadshow from Sampath Vinayaka temple to the meeting venue in Andhra University.

The state government is making elaborate arrangements to make Modi's visit a success while IT Minister Nara Lokesh recently visited Vizag to review the preparations.

More From This Section

Amritpal Singh

Amritpal Singh's family under house arrest amid law and order concerns

Asaram Bapu

Controversial godman Asaram gets interim bail in 2013 rape case

Prayagraj, Sadhu, Maha Kumbh, Kumbh

Maha Kumbh 2025: Stay in style with tents priced at Rs 1 lakh per night

HMPV, disease, illness, health

HMPV cases in India LIVE updates: Health Secretary urges states to raise public awareness on HMPV

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah launches Bharatpol, India's new crime-fighting digital platform

Topics : Narendra Modi Modi govt Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPODelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon