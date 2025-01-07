Business Standard

Controversial godman Asaram gets interim bail in 2013 rape case

Controversial godman Asaram gets interim bail in 2013 rape case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to interim bail to self-styled godman Asaram on medical grounds till March 31 in 2013 rape case

Asaram Bapu

File photo of Asaram

The Supreme Court today granted interim bail to Asaram Bapu, an 83-year-old self-styled godman serving a life sentence in Rajasthan's Jodhpur Central Jail for raping a teenage girl in 2013. The bail has been granted on medical grounds, allowing him to seek treatment until March 31.
 
A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal emphasised that Asaram cannot meet his followers while out on bail. Additionally, the court directed the police to escort him strictly to the hospital for treatment without influencing his choice of medical facility.
 

Medical condition cited for bail

 
Asaram’s lawyers argued that he suffers from severe medical ailments, necessitating immediate specialised care. His health has been a recurring concern, with previous treatments conducted at facilities such as Pune and AIIMS Jodhpur for heart-related issues. He returned to jail on January 1 after a 17-day parole, which included two travel days, expired.
 
 

Asaram's troubled past

 
Asaram, whose real name is Asumal Sirumalani Harpalani, was convicted in April 2018 by a Jodhpur court for raping a minor at his ashram in 2013. He was sentenced to life imprisonment, with two of his accomplices receiving 20-year jail terms for their roles in the crime.
 
Adding to his legal troubles, in January 2023, he was convicted of raping a Surat-based woman at another ashram in 2013. Despite his appeals for leniency, the Gujarat High Court rejected his plea to suspend his life sentence in August 2023, citing insufficient grounds for relief.
 
Last year, the Supreme Court sought a response from the Gujarat government on Asaram’s plea to suspend his life sentence in the 2013 rape case. The top court maintained that it would consider the suspension only if compelling medical evidence supported the request.

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

