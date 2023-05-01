close

Mann ki Baat reflects collective spirit of India's people: PM to Bill Gates

He said the radio programme's strong resonance with the Sustainable Development Goals is highlighted well in a study conducted by the Gates Foundation India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates on Monday for his praise for "Mann ki Baat" and said the programme reflects the collective spirit of the people of India to make the planet better, something Gates is also "passionate" about.

In the run-up to the 100th episode of Modi's monthly radio broadcast on Sunday, Gates had tweeted: "Mann ki Baat has catalysed community led action on sanitation, health, women's economic empowerment and other issues linked to the Sustainable Development Goals. Congratulations Narendra Modi on the 100th episode."

Modi replied on Monday: "I thank my friend Bill Gates for his words of appreciation. Mann ki Baat reflects the collective spirit of the people of India to make our planet better, something Mr Gates is also passionate about."

He said the radio programme's strong resonance with the Sustainable Development Goals is highlighted well in a study conducted by the Gates Foundation India.

