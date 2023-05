Mansukh Mandaviya to represent India at 76th World Health Assembly

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will represent India at the ongoing World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

Kick-started on Sunday, the 76th assembly will conclude on May 30.

The key agenda for this assembly include discussions and deliberations on the issues of Universal Health Coverage, public health emergencies, health and well-being, and more effective and efficient WHO emphasising the importance of global collaborations and partnerships for building resilient global health architecture and collectively striving to achieve universal coverage, an official statement said.

In resonance with India's commitment to a healthier world, the Union Health Minister will deliver a keynote address at side events for 'Heal in India and Heal by India', as well as 'Together we fight against TB' reiterating its contribution in the field of Medical Value Travel and resolve to eliminate Tuberculosis from India by 2025, the statement said.

During the course of his stay till May 24, Mandaviya will attend various bilateral meetings from nations across the globe, fostering opportunities for healthcare collaborations between the participating countries and also participate in media interaction.

The bilateral meetings will engage representatives from Singapore, France, Netherlands, USA, Bangladesh, Argentina, Brazil, Qatar and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Additionally, a multilateral meeting is also scheduled with representatives from BRICS nations Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa, the statement said.

