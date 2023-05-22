close

Manipur violence: Security deployed after fresh clashes in Imphal

Two houses were torched by a mob in the Imphal East district after two armed men forced people to shut their shops on Monday afternoon

BS Web Team New Delhi
Manipur conflicts

Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 7:38 PM IST
Two houses were torched by a mob in Imphal East district after two armed men forced people to shut their shops on Monday afternoon, police officials said. However, no casualty was reported
After days of fragile peace, fresh violence seems to have resurfaced in Manipur. Visuals emerged where abandoned houses had been set on fire in the New Lambulane area in Imphal in Manipur. Manipur’s security personnel were sent to tackle the situation.

Two houses were torched by a mob in Imphal East district after two armed men forced people to shut their shops on Monday afternoon, police officials said. However, no casualty was reported due to the arson. The mob also beat up one of the armed while the other man fled. The two were taken into custody. Curfew, which had earlier been relaxed till 4 pm in Imphal, was reimposed after 1 pm after the latest flare-up.
Manipur has been affected by ethnic clashes linked to multiple issues for almost a month. This development comes after an ethnic clash emerged between non-tribal Meitei people and tribal Kuki people erupted on 3 May 2023, in the north-eastern state.

The violence killed at least 60 people and injured at least a further 230. Property worth crores was destroyed and thousands were forced to leave their homes and seek shelter in government-organised camps. Kuki tribals have been vehemently opposing the N Biren Singh-led BJP government's decision to grant Scheduled Tribe status to Meitei people, who also form the majority of the population in Manipur.
The clashes were preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meities, who comprise 64 per cent of Manipur's population, occupy 10 per cent of the state's territory as non-tribals are not permitted to own land in notified hill areas. Their inclusion in the ST category will enable them to purchase land in the hills – a possibility that has hugely upset the tribals. The Kukis allege that Chief Minister N Biren Singh has been targeting them systematically, trying to get them evicted from the forests and their homes in the hills.
Internet has been shut down in the state for the last 19 days to contain the spread of rumours and misinformation. 
Topics : Manipur Clashes security BS Web Reports North-East India

First Published: May 22 2023 | 7:38 PM IST

