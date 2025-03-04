Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Manufacturing sector must take advantage of opportunities available: PM

Manufacturing sector must take advantage of opportunities available: PM

PM Modi said industry should look for manufacturing innovative products using R&D which has demand overseas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the industry not to be a "mere spectator". (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the industry not to be a "mere spectator" and take advantage of the opportunities available in the global supply chain.

Stating that the world is looking to strengthen its economic partnership with India, Modi said India's manufacturing sector should take advantage of the growing needs of the world by producing high quality products.

"Today India provides stable policies and a better business environment. I urge you to take big steps to advance the country's manufacturing and exports," he said at a Post-Budget webinar on Regulatory, Investment and Ease of Doing Business Reforms.

Modi said industry should look for manufacturing innovative products using R&D which has demand overseas, and this will push exports.

 

"Today the world needs a trusted partner... Industry should not be a mere spectator, should seek opportunity in the global supply chain: Modi said, adding today India has become a growth engine for the global economy... The country has proved its resilience during hard times also.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

