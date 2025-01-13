Business Standard

Many reforms made to make Uttarakhand an investment destination: CM Dhami

Many reforms made to make Uttarakhand an investment destination: CM Dhami

After inaugurating the International Pravasi Uttarakhandi Conference, Dhami said that there is a huge potential for investment in the rapidly developing state

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

He said that his government has made many strict statutory provisions for a crime-free and fear-free society | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dehradun
Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 7:01 AM IST

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Sunday there is a huge potential for investment in Uttarakhand and his government has made major reforms at both policy and structural levels to establish the state as an investment destination.

After inaugurating the International Pravasi Uttarakhandi Conference here, Dhami said that there is a huge potential for investment in the rapidly developing state.

In this regard, he mentioned the areas of adventure tourism, energy production, aromatic plants, manufacturing, agriculture, horticulture, herbs, AYUSH and wellness and said that there are huge possibilities of investment in all these.

Dhami said, "We have made major reforms at both policy and structural levels to establish the state as an investment destination and have also made corresponding improvements in the rules to make it easier to start work.

 

He said that his government has made many strict statutory provisions for a crime-free and fear-free society.

"Better infrastructure of road, rail, airport, ropeway and communication network has been created due to which the state is rapidly emerging as a safe, easy and attractive investment destination," the CM said.

He also called upon the migrants living abroad to adopt a village or town of their motherland and pledge to develop and preserve it and said that this will solve the problem of migration in Uttarakhand.

Dhami said, "The state is in great need of your qualification, experience and technical knowledge and it is also important in realizing the expectations and aspirations of the state."  He informed that for better coordination and communication with the Uttarakhandi migrants, the process of formation of a Migrant Cell in the state has been completed and provision of funds for it will also be made soon.

The CM said 2025 is going to prove to be a milestone in the history of Uttarakhand as this year, the state is celebrating its silver jubilee and is ready to host the National Games from January 28.

Dhami said that the process of implementing the law of Uniform Civil Code in the state has also reached the final stage and it will be implemented this month.

He said that recently the winter Chardham Yatra has also been started in the state which will prove to be a 'game changer' for the economy of the state.

Many Uttarakhandi migrants shared their experiences and told that since they had gone abroad in search of employment, a lot of change has come in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand Pravasi Divas BJP government policies

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 7:01 AM IST

