close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Maoist hotbed in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district passes 'test' of time

Students of Maoist-affected Sukma region write board exams after 14 years

R Krishna Das Raipur
education, students, books, studying, exams

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 12:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Infamous for being witness to some of the most devastating and deadly Maoist attacks, Jagargunda, in Chhattisgarh’s restive Sukma district, could conduct the board examinations after over 14 years.
“After nearly 14 years, the district education office received the approval last year to set up examination centres in Jagargunda,” officials said, adding that as many as 16 examination centres were set up in the district for successfully organising the examination conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education.

Officials said board exams had to be conducted in 14 centres and the information was not revealed for security reasons. Given the success, three new exam centres were created this year. “Now, with the establishment of the new centres, the students need not travel long distances, due to which the extra hassle faced by the students amidst the crucial period of their examination has been greatly reduced,” they added.
The three new examination centres were approved only after deeply analysing the normalcy in the remote areas, the officials said. The three examination centres include Murtonda of Sukma development block, Jagargunda of Konta development block, and Maraiguda, which is a forest village. The officials said 16 children of 10th grade and 26 children of 12th grade appeared to write their exams in the centres of Jagargunda. The number of students who appeared in Maraiguda and Murtonda were not disclosed.

Many academic institutions had to be shifted from the disturbed areas due to Salwa Judum - a movement launched by the villagers against the Maoists in the Southern Bastar region - that continued between 2005 and 2011. Following this, the centres of the board examination were also shifted.
In 2009, the examination centres set up in the Maoist hotbed were relocated to Dornapal, which is another Maoist-infested village but safer than Jagargunda.  Due to the shift, the examinees used to reach Dornapal a month before their examination after traveling a distance of 56 km. The department had made arrangements in the ashram-hostel for the students to stay until the completion of their examinations. Many children who appeared for the tests also stayed in rented houses. The ashram-schools had to be re-shifted from Dornapal to Jagargunda in 2019.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh govt's flagship scheme delivers hefty markdown on medicines

Chhattisgarh to provide free training, loans to farmers for lac cultivation

Chhattisgarh's revenues see a surge in seven months: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Two Delhi-based companies to invest Rs 295 crore in Chhattisgarh

Colleges to be set up under PPP model in Chhattisgarh's remote areas

Women empowerment comes by education, political participation: SC

BJP's sole agenda is to finish AAP: Kejriwal on action against Gopal Italia

76 big infra projects worth Rs 5.14 trn evaluated under PM Gati Shakti

Himachal govt notifies implementation of old pension scheme from Apr 1

WTO panel rules against India in ICT tariff dispute with EU, others


The officials said question papers were sent by helicopter to Jagargunda and other examination centres four days in advance.
Under the instruction of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, initiatives were taken to renew the academic infrastructure as the acts of insurgency posed a hindrance to the dreams of innocent children. A total of 123 schools were closed from the year 2006 to 2010 in Sukma district. Officials said all the 123 schools have been reopened in the district from 2018-19 and 2022-23.

Initially, the schools were operated in makeshift huts built by the villagers. The state government has given approval for concrete school buildings at 80 places, of which, works have been completed at 54 places.
Topics : Maoist Chhattisgarh

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 12:15 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon