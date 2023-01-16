Two Delhi-based companies to invest Rs 295 crore in Chhattisgarh

Two firms based in Delhi will invest Rs 295 crore in for setting up nutritional supplements, fortified rice, ethanol and power units.



The government has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with both the companies — Unity Industries Private Limited and Suruchi Foods Private Limited — for setting up the plants.

Both the proposals are likely to create jobs for 920 people in the state.

According to industry department officials, Unity Industries signed an agreement for ethanol extraction from maize-based

cornstarch and damaged rice besides a captive power plant. The company will invest Rs 183 crore. About 120 people will get employment from the project.

The plant will have a capacity of 120,000 kilo litres per annum (KLPA).



Besides, the company will also set up a 1.5 Mw captive power plant to feed its unit.



The officials said the project was a part of the government’s initiative to promote ethanol production in the state.

The plant will facilitate using grains like rice, wheat, barley, maize and jowar for making ethanol.



The Centre is also promoting ethanol production. It has approved a plan to set up grain-based furnaces for ethanol production and expand existing furnaces.

Ethanol has many uses and can be mixed with petrol and used as fuel in vehicles.



Apart from this, ethanol is used to make varnish, polish, medicine solutions, ether, chloroform, artificial colours, transparent soaps, perfume and fruit fragrance extracts along with other chemical compounds.



It is used as a bactericide in washing wounds and as a solution in the laboratory. Ethanol is added to medicines and is also used to preserve dead organisms.

In another MoU, Suruchi Foods signed an agreement for producing supplementary nutrition products and fortified rice, in which the company will invest Rs 111.7 crore. This industry will provide employment to 800, the officials said.

With the aim to eradicate malnutrition and anaemia among women and children, the has decided to distribute fortified rice in all the districts of the state It will be distributed to ration card holders from April 2023 through fair-price shops.

Some ration card holders will be receiving fortified rice in place of normal rice that is being provided now.



Fortified rice is nutritious and healthy. It is rich in iron, folic acid, vitamin B-12, and other micronutrients that prevent anemia in adults and children. It can help in blood formation and proper functioning of the nervous system.