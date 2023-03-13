Apple iPhone 14 at lowest-ever price of Rs 66,999 on Flipkart five-day sale

Walmart-owned Flipkart is offering heavy discounts on its ongoing 'Big Saving Days' sale running on its website and mobile app. This is a five-day-long sale offering heavy discounts on a range of mobile phone brands like Realme, Vivo, Poco, Samsung, Apple and others. This five-day sale is gaining lots of attention, and if you are looking for the best deal on Apple 14, then here's what Flipkart has for you.



The Apple 14 with 128 GB storage is selling at a heavily discounted price of Rs 66,999 on Flipkart. It is originally priced at Rs 79,900. Similarly, the 14 256 GB and 512 GB are up for sale at Rs 76,999 and Rs 96,999 respectively. While the original price for both variants is Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900.



Together with price and security, apple users are enthusiastic about the colour variation of Apple products. Apple recently announced the Yellow variant of the iPhone 14 that comes with 128 GB storage, currently selling at Rs 72,999. Apple already has other colour variants like Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product RED, and Blue.



Apple iPhone product features

Apple iPhone 14 was launched in India last year. The iPhone 14 series consists of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.



Features of the iPhone 14

This smartphone comes with a super Retina XDR 6.1-inch display and a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. It also comes with ceramic shield protection and a resistant to spills and splashes. Another feature that powers the apple device is the Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. Apple iPhone product is equipped with a 12MP primary sensor at the back paired with an additional 12MP ultra-wide sensor.



Flipkart five-day sale

Flipkart's five-day-long 'Big Saving Days' sale started on March 11 and will end on March 15. It is the best time to buy your favourite smartphone at a discounted price.