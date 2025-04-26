Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 04:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Indus Waters Treaty one of strategic blunders by Nehru: Assam CM Himanta

Indus Waters Treaty one of strategic blunders by Nehru: Assam CM Himanta

India has informed Pakistan of its decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance with immediate effect, saying Pakistan has breached the conditions of the treaty

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Sarma said that Pakistan received 135 million acre-feet (MAF) of water annually, while India was left with just 33 MAF. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Alleging that the signing of the Indus Waters Treaty by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru was "one of the greatest strategic blunders", Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the suspension of the pact sends a clear message that India will "no longer reward terror and hostility with appeasement".

Sarma also alleged that the country's first prime minister's "misplaced obsession with international approval came at the cost of India's long-term national interest".

He praised the Narendra Modi government's decision to keep the treaty in abeyance.

India's decision to suspend the decades-old treaty follows the killing of 26 people, mostly tourists, in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.

 

"Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's signing of the Indus Waters Treaty in 1960 stands as one of the greatest strategic blunders in India's history," Sarma said in a post on X.

Also Read

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan PM

Pakistan ready for 'neutral' probe into Pahalgam attack: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Bilawal Bhutto

Blood will flow if India stops Indus water, warns PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

'Reprehensible act': UNSC condemns Pahalgam attack; calls for justice

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

'Not a drop to Pakistan': Jal Shakti min on Indus Waters Treaty suspension

PremiumThe suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty will certainly put pressure on the Pakistani government — but whether it will be enough to change its behaviour remains to be seen

Unquiet flows the Indus: Will treaty pressure shift Pakistan's stance?

"Despite India's natural upper riparian advantage, Nehru, under immense pressure from the then American administration and the World Bank, handed away over 80 per cent of the Indus basin waters to Pakistan, gifting full control over the mighty Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers, while restricting India to the smaller eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej)," the Assam CM claimed.

Sarma said that Pakistan received 135 million acre-feet (MAF) of water annually, while India was left with just 33 MAF.

India's rights over the western rivers were limited to minor irrigation and run-of-the-river hydro projects without meaningful storage, permanently compromising the water needs of Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir, he claimed.

The chief minister maintained that "Nehru's misplaced obsession with international approval came at the cost of India's long-term national interest, weakening India's strategic and agricultural strength in its own land".

He said the Modi government's decision to withdraw from the treaty has "delivered a historic body blow to this injustice".

"By initiating India's withdrawal from the treaty, Modi has reclaimed India's sovereign rights over its rivers, sending a clear message that India will no longer reward terror and hostility with appeasement," he said.

This move strikes at the "heart of Pakistan's fragile economy", where over 75 per cent of agriculture depends on Indus waters, and "corrects a historic betrayal that had shackled India's rightful control for over six decades," Sarma said.

He also claimed, "Modi's action marks the rise of a new, assertive India determined to defend its interests without apology," he added.

India has informed Pakistan of its decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance with immediate effect, saying Pakistan has breached the conditions of the treaty.

Sustained cross-border terrorism by Pakistan targeting Jammu and Kashmir impedes India's rights under the Indus Waters Treaty, India's Secretary of Water Resources, Debashree Mukherjee, said in a letter addressed to her Pakistani counterpart, Syed Ali Murtaza.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Siddaramaiah

PM 'fooling people' on Pahalgam, was absent at all-party meet: Siddaramaiah

TMC supporters

Pahalgam attack deepens Bengal's identity rift, sparks fresh polarisation

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul, Robert Vadra naive, says Digvijaya's brother on Pahalgam attacks

All-party meeting on Pahalgam

Congress flags security lapse; govt gets all-party backing on terror

tomatoes

Congress demands MSP for tomato as prices plummet in Madhya Pradesh

Topics : Indus Waters Treaty India Pakistan relations Pahalgam attack Himanta Biswa Sarma Jawahar Lal Nehru

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayRIL Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon