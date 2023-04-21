Maruti Suzuki to recall 7,213 Baleno RS hatchbacks over possible defect

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country's largest carmaker, said on Friday it would recall 7,213 units of its Baleno RS hatchback over a possible defect in vacuum pump that assists its brake function.
"The affected vehicle may require increased effort in brake pedal application," the company said in a release, adding that the vehicles affected were manufactured between Oct. 27, 2016 and Nov. 1, 2019.
(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
Also Read
Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview: Profit may decline up to 8% QoQ on lower volumes
Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit may surge up to 355% YoY on higher sales volume
Maruti Suzuki sales dip marginally in March; highest ever sales in FY23
Maruti Suzuki soars 5%, hits 52-wk high on better-than-expected Q2 results
Maruti Suzuki's Q2 suggests a big bounce for auto sector stocks
Supreme Court grants bail to 8 convicts in Godhra train burning case
Nagaland transport dept appealed to create facilities for PwDs across state
Flexible working hours in TN factories bill passed amid protest by parties
Health ministry cautions eight states with soaring Covid positivity rates
CBI asks Satya Pal Malik to answer queries related to insurance 'scam'
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)