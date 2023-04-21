close

Maruti Suzuki to recall 7,213 Baleno RS hatchbacks over possible defect

"The affected vehicle may require increased effort in brake pedal application," the company said in a release

Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 7:25 PM IST
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country's largest carmaker, said on Friday it would recall 7,213 units of its Baleno RS hatchback over a possible defect in vacuum pump that assists its brake function.

"The affected vehicle may require increased effort in brake pedal application," the company said in a release, adding that the vehicles affected were manufactured between Oct. 27, 2016 and Nov. 1, 2019.

 

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 7:25 PM IST

