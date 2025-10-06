Monday, October 06, 2025 | 07:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Clashes during idol immersion trigger arson in Cuttack; internet suspended

According to a Government of Odisha circular, a prohibition has been imposed on the use and access of social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, and X, until 7 PM on Monday

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

Following a clash between two communities during Durga Puja idol immersion, tensions escalated on Sunday when rioters set fire to eight to ten locations on Sunday.

Assistant Fire Officer Sanjeeb Kumar Behera reported that rioters were throwing stones. However, police have been deployed to manage the situation.

"We received information that near the Gouri Shankar Park, rioters have set fire at eight to ten places. We have extinguished the fire. The rioters are pelting stones at us. Police have been deployed to control the situation," Behera told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has implemented a 24-hour suspension of internet services from Sunday. Additionally, the use of social media has also been prohibited in the area.

 

According to a Government of Odisha circular, a prohibition has been imposed on the use and access of social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, and X, until 7 PM on Monday in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Development Authority (CDA), and the 42 Mauza Region.

These orders have been issued under Section S(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and Rule 2(1) of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency/Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

Former Odisha Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony in the city. He also expressed deep concern over the law and order situation in the city.

Earlier, a heavy police force was deployed after a clash erupted during Durga Puja immersion in Cuttack. Additional Police Commissioner Narsingh Bholo stated that police personnel were deployed on the rooftops of buildings on both sides of the route.

"We are providing complete police protection. Police have also been deployed on the rooftops of buildings on both sides of the route. We are fully confident and hopeful that it will reach the Debigada without any problems," said Bholo.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Durga Puja Durga idol immersion case Odisha Cuttack Communal riots

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

