Monday, October 06, 2025 | 06:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Aadhaar not proof of birth, residence, or citizenship: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Aadhaar not proof of birth, residence, or citizenship: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Kumar emphasised that providing an Aadhaar number is optional under both the Aadhaar Act and the Representation of the People Act, 1950

Gyanesh Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar (Photo:PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar clarified that, as per Supreme Court orders and the Aadhaar Act, an Aadhaar card cannot be considered proof of date of birth, residence, or citizenship.

Speaking on the use of Aadhaar in voter enumeration, Kumar emphasised that providing an Aadhaar number is optional under both the Aadhaar Act and the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

"According to the Supreme Court's orders and under the Aadhaar Act, Aadhaar cannot be considered proof of date of birth, proof of residence, or proof of citizenship. The Election Commission requested the Aadhaar card within the enumeration form itself. Providing your Aadhaar number is not mandatory under the Aadhaar Act, nor under Section 26 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. It is optional. It depends on the Aadhaar holder. Even under the Aadhaar Act, the Aadhaar card is neither proof of residence nor proof of citizenship," he said.

 

He noted that while the Election Commission accepts Aadhaar in enumeration forms, it is not mandatory, and other documents may be required to establish eligibility, in line with the Supreme Court's ruling.

"If anyone got an Aadhaar card after 2023 or downloaded it after 2023, the Aadhaar card itself, under several orders of the Supreme Court, states that the Aadhaar card is not proof of date of birth. The Supreme Court did say, and we are following that order, that Aadhaar cards should be accepted. We were also accepting Aadhaar cards in the enumeration form and still are. However, the Supreme Court also stated in its order that the Aadhaar card will not be proof of citizenship. Other documents may be required for eligibility," he said.

Also Read

Supreme Court

Why the Supreme Court is right to question ECI's voter review in Biharpremium

AADHAR, IDENTITY PROOF, ID PROOF

Accept Aadhaar card as 12th document: EC tells Bihar poll authority

Supreme Court, SC

Bihar SIR case: SC allows excluded voters to submit claims with Aadhaar

Supreme Court, SC

Aadhaar not sole proof of citizenship in voter rolls, must be verified: SC

Aadhaar

Aadhaar face authentication transactions surpass 2-billion mark, says MeitY

Meanwhile, the CEC Gyanesh Kumar stated that elections in Bihar will be held before November 22, when the term of the state Assembly ends. Kumar said Bihar has "243 Assembly constituencies," including two reserved for STs and 38 for SCs.

"Bihar has 243 Assembly constituencies - two for STs and 38 for SCs. The term of the Bihar Legislative Assembly ends on November 22, 2025, and elections will be held before that time. The Election Commission trained booth-level officers for the first time. SIR was launched on June 24, 2025, and completed by the deadline," the CEC said.

Kumar congratulated voters on the successful completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and urged the people of Bihar to participate actively in the upcoming Assembly elections.

He appealed to all voters to treat voting as a festival of democracy, just like the enthusiasm shown during Chhath, and ensure full participation at the polls.

The Election Commission officials were on a two-day review visit to the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Landslide, Uttarkhand Landslide

At least 23 killed as heavy rain triggers landslides in Darjeeling hills

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

Cyclone Shakhti weakens, moves west-southwest over Arabian Sea: IMD

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Modi govt ensuring farmers welfare by strengthening sugar mills: Shah

India cough syrup, new drug policy

UP govt bans coldrif cough syrup following death of 14 children in MP

India cough syrup, new drug policy

Health Secy reviews GMP norms with states after cough syrup deaths

Topics : Aadhaar Aadhaar authentication chief election commissioner

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 6:48 AM IST

Explore News

India-W vs Pakistan-W Playing 11Stocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investWorld Teachers Day 2025OTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price Best FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon