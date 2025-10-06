Monday, October 06, 2025 | 08:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi speaks to family of Dalit youth lynched in Raebareli

Rahul Gandhi speaks to family of Dalit youth lynched in Raebareli

Police in Raebareli arrested five men on Saturday for allegedly lynching Hariom after mistaking him for a drone thief

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Gandhi is currently on a four-nation tour of South America (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has spoken to the father and brother of a Dalit youth who was lynched in Raebareli and stands in complete solidarity with them in this hour of unbearable grief, AICC media and publicity department head Pawan Khera has said.

In a post on X on Sunday, Khera said the horrific lynching is both heartbreaking and enraging.

"In his final moments, as he was being mercilessly beaten with sticks and belts, the deceased young man remembered his last hope - Shri Rahul Gandhi," he said.

"For Rahul ji, who represents Raebareli in Parliament and considers its people his family, this tragedy is deeply wounding. He has personally spoken to the father and brother of the deceased and stands in complete solidarity with them in this hour of unbearable grief," Khera said.

 

"He (Gandhi) has also expressed his profound concern over the dangerous normalisation of lynching in India, vowing that such violent elements must face their legal end. Justice must be served," the Congress leader said.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi hails Bajaj, Hero, TVS, says Indian firms win with innovation

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Wholesale attack on democracy in India: Rahul Gandhi at Colombia university

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul says PM betrayed Ladakh people, demands probe into police firing

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

News highlights: FTA talks going on with several countries, including US, says Piyush Goyal

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi speaks with TN CM Stalin, TVK chief Vijay over Karur stampede

Gandhi is currently on a four-nation tour of South America.

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed said she came across a very disturbing video from Raebareli, where a Dalit youth, Hariom, was lynched and killed by a few criminals.

"When he repeatedly said 'Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi', those criminals claimed they were supporters of Yogi. This is what the double engine of Yogi and Modi has done in Uttar Pradesh. Their politics of hate is taking the lives of Dalits and the marginalised," she said on X.

"Muslims are under attack, women are unsafe, and Dalits and OBCs are being targeted -- no one is safe under the BJP government anywhere," she said.

Police in Raebareli arrested five men on Saturday for allegedly lynching Hariom after mistaking him for a drone thief.

Police said Hariom, reportedly mentally unstable, was walking to his in-laws' house in Dandepur Jamunapur when a mob surrounded him and accused him of being a member of a gang marking houses with drones for theft. He was beaten with belts and sticks and died soon after.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

Six dead after fire in Jaipur's SMS Hospital, CM reviews the situation

Cuttack: Police and security personnel keep a vigil after fresh incidents of violence linked to a group clash two days ago during a Durga idol immersion procession, in Cuttack, Odisha, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Clashes during idol immersion trigger arson in Cuttack; internet suspended

Gyanesh Kumar

Aadhaar not proof of birth, residence, or citizenship: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Landslide, Uttarkhand Landslide

At least 23 killed as heavy rain triggers landslides in Darjeeling hills

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

Cyclone Shakhti weakens, moves west-southwest over Arabian Sea: IMD

Topics : Rahul Gandhi lynching Dalit Dalits Congress Indian National Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Teachers Day 2025OTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price Best FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon