Massive fire engulfs power distribution company in Raipur's Kota area

A massive fire broke out in a power distribution company in Raipur's Kota area, an official said.
Police and firefighters are present on the spot and trying to douse the fire.
Meanwhile, people vacated their homes located near the power distribution company after a massive fire broke out.
No deaths or casualties were reported in the incident.
Further details are awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)