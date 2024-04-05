Sensex (    %)
                             
Massive fire engulfs power distribution company in Raipur's Kota area

Police and firefighters are present on the spot and trying to douse the fire

Fire

(Photo credit: Photo posted on Twitter by @ANI)

ANI
Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

A massive fire broke out in a power distribution company in Raipur's Kota area, an official said.
Police and firefighters are present on the spot and trying to douse the fire.
Meanwhile, people vacated their homes located near the power distribution company after a massive fire broke out.
No deaths or casualties were reported in the incident.
Further details are awaited.



Topics : Chhattisgarh Raipur fire

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

