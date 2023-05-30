close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Max Healthcare, IIIT-Delhi tie up for healthcare research, education

Max Healthcare and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the strategic collaboration

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Max Healthcare

1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 5:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Max Healthcare Institute on Tuesday said it has tied up with IIIT-Delhi to advance healthcare research and education in India.

The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both organisations to promote and conduct high-quality research, develop cutting-edge healthcare solutions, and design and deliver capability and capacity-building programmes for healthcare professionals.

"This collaboration will enable us to leverage the latest advancements in technology to develop innovative solutions that can improve patient outcomes and enhance the quality of care," Max Healthcare Institute Group Medical Director Sandeep Budhiraja said in a statement.

Additionally, it will bring together the complementary expertise of both the organisations to develop new tools and solutions that can address the public health priorities in India and beyond, he added.

Max Healthcare and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the strategic collaboration.

Also Read

IIT Madras to establish Rs 100 cr Innovation & Entrepreneurship fund

New York Life Insurance to invest Rs 290 cr in Max Group's realty project

Max Healthcare Institute's PAT soars 86% to Rs 320 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

IIT Kanpur to launch new eMasters program on sustainable construction

CGHS beneficiaries to get cashless treatment at 6 AIIMS: Health Ministry

No heatwave at Delhi's primary weather station for 1st time since 2014: IMD

Divisional engineer used ChatGPT to help candidates cheat in TPSC exam

Karnataka education minister hints at possibility of revising textbook

SC criticises seeking bail under guise of challenging validity of PMLA

Shah talks to Manipur leaders, announces compensation for riot victims

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Max Healthcare IIIT-D healthcare education

First Published: May 30 2023 | 5:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IPL 2023: Here's why Anand Mahindra thinks M S Dhoni should join politics

M S Dhoni
3 min read

Modi govt decides to recruit 17 senior officers through lateral entry mode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI
3 min read

Max Healthcare, IIIT-Delhi tie up for healthcare research, education

Max Healthcare
1 min read

No heatwave at Delhi's primary weather station for 1st time since 2014: IMD

People cover themselves from the sun at Millennium Bridge during a heatwave, in London (Photo: Reuters)
3 min read

Shah talks to Manipur leaders, announces compensation for riot victims

Photo: PTI
4 min read

Most Popular

Mitsubishi, Tesla, Ola Electric to bid for India's lithium reserves

Lithium reserves
2 min read

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

wrestlers protest
3 min read

A note on India's commemorative coins, what's in demand and how to buy

75-rupee-coin
4 min read

India's urban unemployment rate falls to 6.8% in Q4, shows govt data

employment
3 min read

Major fire breaks out near oil wells at Numaligarh Refinery in Assam

Representative Image
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon