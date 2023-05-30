Max Healthcare, IIIT-Delhi tie up for healthcare research, education

Max Healthcare Institute on Tuesday said it has tied up with IIIT-Delhi to advance healthcare research and education in India.
The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both organisations to promote and conduct high-quality research, develop cutting-edge healthcare solutions, and design and deliver capability and capacity-building programmes for healthcare professionals.
"This collaboration will enable us to leverage the latest advancements in technology to develop innovative solutions that can improve patient outcomes and enhance the quality of care," Max Healthcare Institute Group Medical Director Sandeep Budhiraja said in a statement.
Additionally, it will bring together the complementary expertise of both the organisations to develop new tools and solutions that can address the public health priorities in India and beyond, he added.
Max Healthcare and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the strategic collaboration.
Also Read
IIT Madras to establish Rs 100 cr Innovation & Entrepreneurship fund
New York Life Insurance to invest Rs 290 cr in Max Group's realty project
Max Healthcare Institute's PAT soars 86% to Rs 320 crore in Jan-Mar quarter
IIT Kanpur to launch new eMasters program on sustainable construction
CGHS beneficiaries to get cashless treatment at 6 AIIMS: Health Ministry
No heatwave at Delhi's primary weather station for 1st time since 2014: IMD
Divisional engineer used ChatGPT to help candidates cheat in TPSC exam
Karnataka education minister hints at possibility of revising textbook
SC criticises seeking bail under guise of challenging validity of PMLA
Shah talks to Manipur leaders, announces compensation for riot victims
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)