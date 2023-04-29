close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Gujarat HC to hear Rahul's plea in 'Modi surname' defamation case today

A stay to the conviction could pave the way for Gandhi's reinstatement as a Member of Parliament

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
Rahul Gandhi, congress

Rahul Gandhi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 8:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Gujarat High Court will hear on Saturday Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's appeal challenging the order of the Surat sessions court declining a stay to his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

Gandhi's appeal will be heard by Justice Hemant Prachchhak on April 29, the cause list published by the high court said.

On April 26, when Gandhi's lawyer P S Champaneri mentioned the case before Justice Gita Gopi, she recused herself from the hearing by saying "Not before me." The development came a day after Gandhi moved the HC.

A metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat on March 23 sentenced the former Congress president to two years in jail after convicting him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500 (criminal defamation) in a 2019 case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Gujarat MLA Purnesh Modi.

Following the verdict, Gandhi, elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala in 2019, was disqualified as a Member of Parliament (MP) under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

Gandhi challenged the order in a sessions court in Surat along with an application seeking a stay to the conviction. While granting him bail, the court on April 20 refused to stay the conviction.

Also Read

Andaman & Nicobar Cong protest Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification

China's approach to India same as Russia's to Ukraine: Rahul Gandhi

BJP MPs protest against Rahul Gandhi's 'insulting' remarks on OBC-community

Rahul to file appeal in Surat court against conviction in defamation case

Oppn leaders protest in Parl, demand discussion on India-China faceoff

Top Headlines: Sebi on Adani row probe, H-1B lottery system fraud & more

Anurag called protesting wrestlers indisciplined, says AAP; BJP hits back

Reserve-gear Sarkar: Amit Shah says Congress will take Karnataka backwards

PM Modi to hold road show, 3 public meetings in poll-bound Karnataka today

LIVE: Guj HC to hear Rahul's plea in 'Modi surname' defamation case today

Purnesh Modi filed a criminal defamation case against Gandhi over his 'How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?' remark made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

A stay to the conviction could pave the way for Gandhi's reinstatement as a Member of Parliament.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Gujarat

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 9:32 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan urges US to restore military financing, sales suspended by Trump

Pakistan, Pakistan flag, Pak flag
2 min read

US, West seek to turn Ukraine conflict into 'war of attrition', says Iran

Iran
2 min read

UAE's Sultan Al-Neyadi becomes first Arab astronaut to complete spacewalk

Sultan Al-Neyadi, Arab astronaut
4 min read

ChatGPT back in Italy after meeting watchdog demands, says OpenAI

ChatGPT
3 min read

Trade turnover between India, Dominican Republic has reached $1 bn: EAM

EAM Jaishankar
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Sebi likely to seek more time from Supreme Court in Adani Group case

adani group
4 min read

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Amazon
2 min read

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read

Why were Atiq Ahmad, his brother paraded before media: SC asks UP govt

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Time and money: The impact of govt projects missing their deadline

Railways electrification
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon