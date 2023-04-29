close

Anurag called protesting wrestlers indisciplined, says AAP; BJP hits back

Reacting sharply to Delhi Minister Atishi's claim at Jantar Mantar, the venue of the ongoing protest by star Indian grapplers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Brij Bhushan Sha

AAP extends support to protesting wrestlers

AAP extends support to protesting wrestlers

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 7:45 AM IST
Reacting sharply to Delhi Minister Atishi's claim at Jantar Mantar, the venue of the ongoing protest by star Indian grapplers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, that Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur termed the stir as "indiscipline", BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Friday said the AAP leader "lied" out of "frustration".

Atishi on Friday joined the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in a show of solidarity with them.

Cddressing the protesters, Atishi said Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur termed protesting wrestlers as "indisciplined", adding, "

Hitting back at the Delhi minister, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said Atishi was lying.

The BJP MP dared her to furnish proof to support her claim against the Union minister and if she fails to do so, she should tender a public apology.

"There is a limit to lying. I am not surprised that someone from AAP is lying and this statement is clearly born out of the AAP's frustration. Atishi should clarify when Anurag Thakur made this statement. In which interview did he [Thakur] say this, to which channel?" he said.

Meanwhile, after six days of continued protests by the country's ace grapplers at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Police on Friday registered two FIRs against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation of female wrestlers by him.

Delhi DCP Pranav Tayal told ANI that two FIRs have been registered based on the complaints of female wrestlers.

"Two FIRs have been registered in Connaught Place Police Station over the complaints by female wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Brijbhushan Sharan Singh," DCP said.

The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor victim, registered under POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty.

The second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other, adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty, the DCP said.

This comes after the Delhi Police on Friday apprised the Supreme Court that it will register an FIR by Friday evening based on the allegations levelled by wrestlers against the WFI president.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued notice to Delhi Police on the wrestlers' plea seeking an urgent hearing on a petition seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan. The court noted that there are serious allegations in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India.

However, the top wrestlers resumed their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar here in the national capital after filing a complaint at the Connaught Place police station stating that seven female wrestlers, including one minor, were harassed and exploited by Brij Bhushan in his capacity as WFI chief.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia and star wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik said that they will continue their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh until he is sent behind bars.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 9:07 AM IST

