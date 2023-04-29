close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Top Headlines: Sebi on Adani row probe, H-1B lottery system fraud & more

Business Standard brings you top news at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi
Adani Group, Adani

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 9:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sebi likely to seek more time from Supreme Court in Adani Group case

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may file an extension plea before the Supreme Court in order to obtain more time to complete its probe into Hindenburg allegations against the Adani group, said two people in the know. Read More
 
H-1B lottery system has resulted in sharp increase of abuse, fraud: USCIS

The computerised drawing of lots devised to select successful H-1B applicants every year has resulted in abuse of the system and a sharp increase in fraudulent efforts, a federal agency said Friday. Read More
 
'Misleading' ads: FSSAI may slap notices on food business operators

Amid the Bournvita controversy, the country’s food regulator is planning to serve notices on various food business operators (FBOs), including manufacturers/marketers of nutraceutical products, refined oils, pulses, flours, millet products, ghee etc, over “misleading” claims. Read More
 
FAME-II 'defaulters': Hero Electric, Okinawa to get subsidy recovery shock

The Centre has started penalising electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers for allegedly flouting localisation and ex-factory price norms under the second phase of the flagship Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) Scheme (FAME-II), Business Standard has learnt. Read More
 
Blow to revival plan: Sanjiv Kapoor, CEO-designate of Jet Airways, quits

Jet Airways Chief Executive Officer-designate Sanjiv Kapoor has resigned, in the latest blow to the grounded airline’s revival hopes. Read More

Also Read

Wipro Q4 preview: Soft quarter likely; share buyback, Q1FY24 guidance eyed

Top headlines: I-T lens on big spenders, HBO finds home in India and more

CBDT proposes common ITR with focus on crypto assets declaration

India-UAE agreement: Easier norms for gold import on the anvil

GAIL signs advance pricing agreement with CBDT; first oil, gas PSU to do so

Anurag called protesting wrestlers indisciplined, says AAP; BJP hits back

Reserve-gear Sarkar: Amit Shah says Congress will take Karnataka backwards

PM Modi to hold road show, 3 public meetings in poll-bound Karnataka today

LIVE: PM Modi to hold roadshow, 3 public meetings in Karnataka today

Poppy plantations in Manipur to be destroyed completely: CM Biren Singh

Topics : SEBI H1B Visa Adani Group Supreme Court United States FSSAI Misleading ads FAME-II Hero Electric Okinawa Autotech Jet Airways

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 9:20 AM IST

Latest News

View More

US, West seek to turn Ukraine conflict into 'war of attrition', says Iran

Iran
2 min read

UAE's Sultan Al-Neyadi becomes first Arab astronaut to complete spacewalk

Sultan Al-Neyadi, Arab astronaut
4 min read

ChatGPT back in Italy after meeting watchdog demands, says OpenAI

ChatGPT
3 min read

Trade turnover between India, Dominican Republic has reached $1 bn: EAM

EAM Jaishankar
3 min read

Poppy plantations in Manipur to be destroyed completely: CM Biren Singh

Biren Singh
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Sebi likely to seek more time from Supreme Court in Adani Group case

adani group
4 min read

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Amazon
2 min read

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read

Why were Atiq Ahmad, his brother paraded before media: SC asks UP govt

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Time and money: The impact of govt projects missing their deadline

Railways electrification
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon