Maximum crimes in Goa are committed by migrant labourers: CM Sawant

Sawant speaking during a Labour Day program in the state capital, said that every labourer coming to Goa should have a labour card

IANS Panaji
Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 3:05 PM IST
Warning contractors and employers about the maximum crimes committed in Goa are by migrant labourers, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday asked them to obtain 'Goa Labour Card' before engaging them in the work.

Sawant speaking during a Labour Day program in the state capital, said that every labourer coming to Goa should have a labour card.

"We have promised in the budget (about providing Labour Cards). After committing any crime here, migrant labour goes back to his state and then it becomes difficult to nab him or her. If we see the ratio, then 90 per cent of the crimes are done by migrant labourers. Be it from Bihar, UP and from the other areas, I am not going into detail in that," Sawant said.

He said that if the migrant labourers are registered with the Labour Department then the government will get data of their addresses and it can help police to investigate any case.

"At least if we have their identity then they will restrain themselves from committing crime fearing arrest. Hence it is the responsibility of contractors, employees and employers to get done labour card," Sawant said.

He said that online facilities will be made available to apply for a labour card.

Earlier in March, Sawant had asked hoteliers to obtain 'Goa Labour Card' before employing staff and check their criminal records, if any, following two incidents of hotel staff attacking foreign women tourists.

"Hoteliers should obtain 'Goa Labour Card' for their staff while they engage them in service. This will help to have their permanent address saved with the labour department. Don't engage staff with criminal records. We have seen that hotel staff are involved in such crimes. Police are investigating this case," Sawant had said in the Assembly session.

"Such incidents should not take place. Police are taking action but hoteliers should also take measures."

--IANS

sbk/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Goa crimes migrant workers

First Published: May 01 2023 | 3:41 PM IST

