India-US Trade Policy Forum to meet on January 11 in Washington
Business Standard

Goa CM Sawant to meet stakeholders to review functioning of new airport

Goa CM Pramod Sawant will hold a meeting with stakeholders to review the functioning of the newly inaugurated Manohar International Airport (MIA), state Minister Rohan Khaunte said

Topics
Pramod Sawant | Goa | Indian airports

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will hold a meeting with stakeholders to review the functioning of the newly inaugurated Manohar International Airport (MIA), state Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Sunday.

The first flight landed at MIA on Thursday, after which the airport commenced domestic operations.

It's been three days since the airport started functioning. There are bound to be some teething problems. We are gathering all the information about these problems and will meet chief minister on Tuesday, Khaunte told reporters in Mapusa town.

State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho will also be present for the meeting, which will also be attended by the stakeholders of the new facility, he said.

When asked about a viral photograph showing taxis charging passengers whopping fares at the airport, Khaunte said he has taken a note of the photo showing a taxi charging Rs 4,000 for journey between the airport and Benaulim.

We have asked for the details about the bill. We must also find out what kind of taxi was booked or some bigger vehicle was booked, the minister said.

Other options such as buses of state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited are also available for passengers, he said.

The Kadamba buses will drop passengers to Colva Beach (70 km) for Rs 500 per person, Khaunte said.

The state government is open to all kinds of suggestions, including reduction in taxi fares, if they are found to be exorbitant, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 14:47 IST

