MCD gets Siva Prasad KV as new municipal secy; disengages Bhagwan Singh

Municipal Corporation of Delhi appointed a new municipal secretary, as it disengaged from services Bhagwan Singh, who was serving on a contractual basis after retirement from the post

Press Trust of India New Delhi
MCD logo

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 11:23 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi appointed a new municipal secretary on Monday, as it disengaged from services Bhagwan Singh, who was serving on a contractual basis after retirement from the post, according to officials.

The move comes a day ahead of the special meeting that has been convened at the MCD headquarters on Tuesday to discuss and deliberate on the civic budget.

As required by norms, the civic budget has to be cleared by March 31.

According to a order issued earlier in the day, the MCD said Bhagwan Singh (retired municipal secretary) engaged as a "consultant" on contract basis in the office of the municipal secretary, is herby disengaged from services of the MCD w.e.f. March 27, 2023.

Later in the day, in another order, the MCD said a new officer has been given charge of the post of municipal secretary.

A senior official in the civic body confirmed the development.

"Siva Prasad KV, consultant, (retired municipal secretary) presently attached as OSD to Mayor is hereby assigned to look after charge of Municipal Secretary with immediate effect, till further orders or till alterative arrangement is made, whichever is earlier," reads the order.

And, Praveen Kumar Sachan, additional deputy commissioner, will look after the charge of secretary to mayor with immediate effect in addition to the charges already assigned to him, it says.

The MCD said the "special budget meeting" of the MCD for budget proposals for the revised estimates for the year 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 would be held on Tuesday at Aruna Asaf Ali Meeting Hall at 2 pm.

Topics : MCD | Delhi

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 8:26 PM IST

