Gujarat govt paid Rs 16,900 cr in 2 years to Adani, Tata to buy electricity

The Gujarat government has paid Rs 16,900 crore to Adani Power and Tata Power for purchasing electricity during the last two years, the state Assembly was informed on Monday.

As per the data tabled by Energy Minister Kanubhai Desai during Question Hour, the state government paid Rs 8,160 crore to Adani Power Mundra Ltd while Rs 8,784 was paid to Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, in 2021 and 2022.

While responding to a set of questions raised by Congress MLAs about the purchase of electricity from these private players, Desai said the state government paid Rs 2,760 crore to Adani Power in 2021 to buy 5,589 million units while Rs 5,400 crore was paid to the firm in 2022 for nearly 6,000 million units.

In 2021, the state government paid Rs 2,751 crore to Tata Power to buy 7,315 million units, while the cost came to Rs 6,033 crore for 10,446 million units in 2022.

The data suggested per unit cost of Rs 2.83 paid to Adani in January 2021 went up to Rs 8.83 per unit in December 2022 (provisional). Similarly, Tata Power charged Rs 4.92 per unit from the government in 2022 against Rs 1.80 in January 2021.

Desai said the per unit cost of electricity went up after 2018 due to "exponential rise" in the price of imported coal, which had forced such power generators to shut their plants in Gujarat.

Also Read Karnataka, Gujarat make most progress in clean energy transition: Report Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes Employees of 3 state-owned power firms go on strike; Maha invokes MESMA MP govt paid Rs 37 cr to private firms in 3 years for hiring their planes Adani Group stocks sink up to 20%; CLSA sees limited risk to banks Trai asks telcos to take action on pesky telemarketing calls, messages Bid to restrict Delhi Assembly's financial autonomy: Speaker Goel Govt to launch seventh round of commercial auctions on Wednesday Disqualification row: Supreme Court to hear former Lakshadweep MP today TMC MPs attend Congress-led opposition meeting, protest on Adani issue

To ensure people of Gujarat get uninterrupted power, the state government had signed new supplementary agreements with Adani to pay as per the actual cost of fuel, said Desai.

Again in 2021, when gas and imported coal prices saw significant rise, the state government, to ensure uninterrupted power supply, bought electricity from these firms under "special temporary arrangement" as approved by the Centre and state government, Desai said in the Assembly.