Swati Maliwal assault: Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar moves HC against arrest

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar being taken to Tis Hazari court in connection with Swati Maliwal assault case, in New Delhi, Friday, May 24, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 's aide, Bibhav Kumar, on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court to challenge his arrest in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal assault case, denouncing it as "illegal."

Kumar has filed a writ petition seeking his release from jail. His legal representatives have additionally urged a departmental inquiry against the Delhi Police officers involved in the matter.

Kumar stands accused of assaulting Maliwal at the Chief Minister's official residence in New Delhi on May 13.

According to Maliwal's allegations, while she awaited a meeting with Kejriwal, Kumar reportedly engaged in verbal abuse, threats, and physical violence, including "brutal assault," by dragging and forcefully banging her head against a centre table.

He was remanded to four days in judicial custody on May 24.

Kumar's recourse to the high court follows the dismissal of his bail plea by a magisterial court in Delhi on Monday (May 26).

The court, in declining bail for Kumar, emphasized that the "allegations raised by the victim have to be taken at face value and cannot be swiped away," and further noted that the "apprehension of [Kumar] influencing the witnesses or tampering with the evidence cannot be ruled out."

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police, in its remand report, has said that it was a "serious case," suggesting that the "brutal assault" had the potential to be "fatal." Additionally, the police have alleged that Kumar was non-cooperating with the investigation.

"This is a very serious case where a Member of Parliament, a public figure, has been brutally assaulted, which could have been fatal. Despite specific questions, the accused has not cooperated in the investigation and has been evasive in his replies," police told the court earlier.