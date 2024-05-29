Minister Atishi has asked the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 on people caught wasting water in the national capital.

In a letter, Atishi asked the government agency to deploy 200 teams across Delhi to crack down upon washing of cars with piped water, overflow of tanks, and the use of domestic water supply for construction or commercial purposes.



"There is an acute heat wave in Delhi and a shortage of water supply since Haryana is not releasing Delhi's share of water. Under these circumstances, the conservation of water becomes extremely important. However, it has been seen that there is serious wastage of water in many parts of Delhi. There are also illegal connections taken by construction sites and commercial establishments, from water supply meant for domestic use. There is a need to crack down on this misuse of water," she said.





Atishi directed that… Delhi Water Minister Atishi writes to CEO Delhi Jal Board, directing to immediately deploy 200 teams across Delhi to crackdown upon washing of cars with pipes, overflow of water tanks and use of domestic water supply for construction or commercial purposes.Atishi directed that… pic.twitter.com/sDwBDAKdOR May 29, 2024

The Delhi education minister asked the DJB to deploy the teams from 8 am on Wednesday morning, and to "disconnect any illegal water connections on construction sites or commercial establishments".

Delhi govt rationalises water supply

The minister had, on Tuesday, announced that the DJB will start “rationalizing” water supply and some parts of Delhi that receive supply in two shifts will get water only once a day.

Atishi said, "I know that where water is being supplied twice a day, people will be troubled if it is cut off for once a day, but I appeal to all Delhiites that we should not think only about ourselves. We should think about everyone."

In its summer bulletin, the DJB said that Delhi's total water production on Tuesday was 978 million gallons per day (MGD), with Wazirabad contributing 110 MGD against a capacity of 131 MGD. This marked a small improvement compared to Monday's production of 969.32 MGD.

The Delhi minister said, "The water level at Wazirabad was 674.5 ft on May 1. This is the average level that should be maintained. Last year in April, May, and June, the minimum level was maintained at 674.5 ft."

Data provided by her showed that there was a steady decline in Wazirabad's water level: from 674.5 ft on May 1 to 672 ft by May 8, and 671 ft by May 20.

To address this decline in water level in Wazirabad, she said, borewells that previously operated for 6-7 hours are now running for 14 hours.

