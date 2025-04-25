Friday, April 25, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Medha Patkar arrested in 24-yr-old defamation case filed by Delhi LG Saxena

Medha Patkar arrested in 24-yr-old defamation case filed by Delhi LG Saxena

The arrest follows a non-bailable warrant issued by a Delhi court after Patkar failed to appear before it or comply with earlier directions to submit a probation bond and pay a fine of ₹1 lakh

Medha Patkar, activist, Narmada Bachao

Social Activist Medha Patkar arrested by Delhi Police | Image: Wikimedia commons

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Veteran social activist Medha Patkar was arrested by the Delhi Police on Friday for failing to furnish probation bonds in connection with a 24-year-old defamation case filed against her by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. 
 
The arrest follows a non-bailable warrant issued on Wednesday by a Delhi court after Patkar failed to appear before it or comply with earlier directions to submit a probation bond and pay a fine of ₹1 lakh. The case, dating back to 2000, was filed by Saxena during his tenure as the president of the National Council of Civil Liberties, a Gujarat-based NGO. Saxena alleged that Patkar defamed him through a press release issued on 24 November 2000. 
The original defamation complaint stemmed from Patkar's statements in which she allegedly called Saxena a “coward” and accused him of involvement in hawala transactions and betraying Gujarat’s people to foreign interests. In May last year, a magistrate ruled that her remarks were defamatory and calculated to damage Saxena’s public image.
 
     

More From This Section

Pahalgam terror attack, terrorist, home demolished, Adil Thokar

Homes of suspected Pahalgam terror attackers demolished in Jammu & Kashmir

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

MP to deny welfare benefits to stubble-burning farmers from May 1

digital public infrastructure

India backs tech democracy, offers to share its DPI with the world

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Strong sentiment across India to avenge Pahalgam terror attack: Ajit Pawar

Fodder crops

ICAR clears release of improved fodder crop by Ranchi agri university

Topics : Medha Patkar Medha Patkar detained Defamation case BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedBSF Jawan Detained by PakistanWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon