Medha Patkar arrested in 24-yr-old defamation case filed by Delhi LG Saxena

Veteran social activist Medha Patkar was arrested by the Delhi Police on Friday for failing to furnish probation bonds in connection with a 24-year-old defamation case filed against her by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.
The arrest follows a non-bailable warrant issued on Wednesday by a Delhi court after Patkar failed to appear before it or comply with earlier directions to submit a probation bond and pay a fine of ₹1 lakh. The case, dating back to 2000, was filed by Saxena during his tenure as the president of the National Council of Civil Liberties, a Gujarat-based NGO. Saxena alleged that Patkar defamed him through a press release issued on 24 November 2000.
The original defamation complaint stemmed from Patkar's statements in which she allegedly called Saxena a “coward” and accused him of involvement in hawala transactions and betraying Gujarat’s people to foreign interests. In May last year, a magistrate ruled that her remarks were defamatory and calculated to damage Saxena’s public image.