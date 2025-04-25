Friday, April 25, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / MP to deny welfare benefits to stubble-burning farmers from May 1

MP to deny welfare benefits to stubble-burning farmers from May 1

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that cultivators who indulge in stubble burning will not receive benefits from farmer welfare schemes in the state from May 1.

Yadav flagged the issue on Thursday and said the state government will not procure crops at minimum support price (MSP) next year from farmers involved in stubble burning.

"Madhya Pradesh is an agricultural state. An increase in stubble burning after harvests has harmed the environment in many ways, including air pollution. To solve this issue, the state government has already banned the activity. Despite this, if any farmer burns stubble in his field, he will not receive the benefit of Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana," he said while reviewing the performance of the revenue department.

 

Yadav said stubble burning destroys nutrients in the soil and reduces land fertility.

He said in view of protecting the environment, ensuring soil conservation and land productivity, the state government's decision will come into effect on May 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

