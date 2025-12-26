Friday, December 26, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mediation being accepted as successful, cost-effective tool: CJI Surya Kant

Mediation being accepted as successful, cost-effective tool: CJI Surya Kant

CJI Kant said the SC has launched the 'Mediation for Nation' initiative to send out a message to stakeholders

Surya Kant

Kant said that if people sensitise themselves, they become conscious of the fact that mediation is a successful tool (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Panaji
Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said on Friday that mediation is increasingly being accepted as a successful, cost-effective and win-win settlement for both litigating parties.

He was speaking after taking part in a symbolic walk for Mediation Awareness' near Kala Academy in Panaji.

Later in the day, he will participate in the conference Mediation: How significant in the present-day context', organised by the India International University of Legal Education and Research at Sancoale village in South Goa.

Mediation is being accepted as successful and cost-effective. It is a win-win situation for both parties as it is a settlement, he said.

 

The CJI said that in the case of mediation, no mediator will impose anything on any party. It is only what they desire or what they want, he said.

CJI Kant said the SC has launched the Mediation for Nation' initiative to send out a message to stakeholders. (The message is) not only for the consumers of justice but also for direct stakeholders like the Bar and the Bench, he said.

Kant said that if people sensitise themselves, they become conscious of the fact that mediation is a successful tool.

This will lead to good results, and this has actually happened. We were able to persuade our high courts, we were able to persuade district courts to identify certain matters which can be sent for mediation, he said.

The CJI called mediation an ongoing process. It will continue for old cases and also fresh ones. It will also continue for the pre-litigation stage... even before a case is taken to the court, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

