Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CJI Surya Kant-led vacation bench to sit on Dec 22 to hear urgent matters

CJI Surya Kant-led vacation bench to sit on Dec 22 to hear urgent matters

A statement issued by the apex court said, The Chief Justice of India has constituted a Special Vacation Bench to hear urgent matters during the ongoing court vacation

SC, Supreme Court

The special sitting has been arranged to ensure timely consideration of pressing cases that require immediate judicial intervention during the vacation period, it said | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will sit in a special vacation bench on December 22 to hear some urgent matters that require immediate judicial intervention.

According to the cause list uploaded on the apex court's website, CJI Kant, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, will sit in the vacation bench at 11 am to hear 17 matters, which include several criminal and civil cases.

A statement issued by the apex court said, The Chief Justice of India has constituted a Special Vacation Bench to hear urgent matters during the ongoing court vacation. The Bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, is scheduled to sit on Monday, December 22, 2025, to take up urgent matters for hearing.

 

The special sitting has been arranged to ensure timely consideration of pressing cases that require immediate judicial intervention during the vacation period, it said.

On Friday, CJI Kant said he was willing to sit on December 22, the first day of the Christmas and New Year holidays of the Supreme Court, for hearing urgent matters.

Also Read

Supreme Court

Forest land cannot be leased for farming without Centre's approval: SC

Surya Kant

One or two benches of SC may sit on Dec 22 to hear urgent cases: CJI

SC, Supreme Court

Cheque bounce appeals: SC questions blanket deposit exemption for directors

SC, Supreme Court

We can't keep the boy like this: SC to speak to parents on euthanasia plea

SC, Supreme Court

SC denies plea on quality of packaged water, terms it 'luxury litigation'

CJI Kant, who was sitting in a bench also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, hearing the listing of urgent matters, said the apex court registry will verify the urgency of cases and list them accordingly.

We will sit on Monday. We are not going to burden other Supreme Court judges, who have to study case files till late at night to hear new cases. I will not bother any other bench, the CJI said, adding that the registry will find out the urgency and list the matters.

"We are not sure whether one or two benches will sit; it will all depend on the number of cases. We will pass appropriate orders (for the constitution of the bench), he said.

The CJI-led bench also asked the junior lawyers, who were mentioning the matters for urgent listing, to argue their cases on December 22.

We will hear this case on Monday only if you argue your matter, the CJI had told a junior lawyer. The  The Supreme Court will remain closed for Christmas and New Year holidays from December 22 to January 2, 2026.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ISRO

Drogue parachute deployment tests for Gaganyaan mission successful: Isro

pollution, delhi air quality

Clean air draws tourists to Himachal hills as AQI worsens in Delhi-NCR

Christian James Michel, AugustaWestland PMLA case

AgustaWestland case: Court orders Christian Michel's release from custody

JP Nadda, Nadda

Young doctors free to go abroad, but can't blame lack of facilities: Nadda

MGNREGA, MGNREGA wages, labour market, MGNREGA job scheme

Did MGNREGA act as safety net for casual labour during sowing, harvest?

Topics : Vacation Bench Chief Justice of India Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon