Medical colleges in Himachal to get world-class facilities: CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said Himachal government is working towards providing world-class facilities in medical colleges in Shimla, Tanda, Nerchowk and Hamirpur.

Sukhu said that the state government is working towards providing ample employment opportunities to doctors despite limited job opportunities in the government sector.

Robotic surgery will be introduced in Shimla, Tanda, Nerchowk, and Hamirpur medical colleges and the latest PET scan and CT scan facilities would be provided in Shimla and Tanda Medical Colleges, he said.

Sukhu directed the administration to identify land for constructing a sports ground and an additional hostel in Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College in Nerchowk in Mandi.

Presiding over the first convocation ceremony of the medical college, he congratulated the newly passed-out doctors and presented internship certificates to the first batch of MBBS.

He also urged doctors to keep pace with the rapid technological advancements in medical science.

Also Read Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record Will provide assistance to police department for modernisation: HP CM Sukhu Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as Himachal's chief minister today Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu next Himachal CM, Agnihotri his deputy: Congress New members of Himachal Pradesh cabinet led by Sukhu to swear in today Bar Council passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage legalisation India will become third largest economy in world by 2030: VP Dhankhar Archery World Cup: Indian men team wins silver, Dhiraj won bronze Thunderstorm to moderate rain in South Bengal districts in next 3 days: MeT 2 IAF aircraft on standby in Jeddah to evacuate Indians from Sudan

The Department of Emergency Medicine is being created by the state government, under which doctors and paramedical staff will work in eight-hour shifts and this would help in strengthening the emergency services, Sukhu said.

The chief minister said that to improve the quality of drinking water, the state government will use UV-based technology for purifying water in all drinking water schemes in a phased manner.

A cultural program was also presented by the students of the college during the programme.