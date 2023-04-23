An overcast sky on Sunday morning and very light rain at one or two places brought down temperatures in most parts of south Bengal, which have been sizzling under heatwave conditions for over 10 days, bringing relief to the denizens.

The Met department has forecast thunderstorms and light to moderate rain in all districts of south Bengal for the next three days.

People of south Bengal woke up to an overcast sky on Sunday morning and very light rain in some areas, which brought down the night and day temperatures significantly.

Most places recorded five to seven degrees lower temperatures than what it was a couple of days ago.

Kolkata recorded a maximum day temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24 degrees, while Bankura, which had been recorded the state's highest temperature constantly at over 44 degree Celsius, recorded 36.7 degrees on Sunday, the Met data said.

