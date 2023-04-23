An overcast sky on Sunday morning and very light rain at one or two places brought down temperatures in most parts of south Bengal, which have been sizzling under heatwave conditions for over 10 days, bringing relief to the denizens.
The Met department has forecast thunderstorms and light to moderate rain in all districts of south Bengal for the next three days.
People of south Bengal woke up to an overcast sky on Sunday morning and very light rain in some areas, which brought down the night and day temperatures significantly.
Most places recorded five to seven degrees lower temperatures than what it was a couple of days ago.
Kolkata recorded a maximum day temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24 degrees, while Bankura, which had been recorded the state's highest temperature constantly at over 44 degree Celsius, recorded 36.7 degrees on Sunday, the Met data said.
Also Read
Mamata Banerjee to leave for three-day tour to West Bengal districts
Relief from heat likely in East India, met dept forecasts rain for 3 days
Legal crisis erupts in Bengal over slander campaign against HC judge
Light rain likely in Delhi, air quality still in 'very poor' category
Light rain triggers by western disturbance in parts of eastern Rajasthan
India will become third largest economy in world by 2030: VP Dhankhar
2 IAF aircraft on standby in Jeddah to evacuate Indians from Sudan
TN CM Stalin to visit Japan, Singapore, and UK to attract investments
Tea planters suffering from shortage, crop loss, falling prices in Tripura
Youth programme, meeting church leaders on PM's calendar for Kerala visit
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)