Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Medical profession in India a service, not commerce, says Mandaviya

The minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several facilities at AIIMS, Jodhpur and six other AIIMS in Bilaspur, Bhubneswar, Nagpur, Deoghar, Gorakhpur and Rishikesh

Mansukh Mandaviya

"If we work with this vision, only then we will be able to realise the dream of a developed country by 2047", the minister said

Press Trust of India Jodhpur
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said the medical profession is "not commerce but service" and likened the role of a doctor to a priest in a temple, who is dutiful to a patient and the hospital.
Mandaviya was addressing the fourth convocation ceremony of the AIIMS, Jodhpur, in which 22 students were awarded medals while about 780 UG, PG, Nursing and super-specialty students were given degrees.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several facilities at AIIMS, Jodhpur and six other AIIMS in Bilaspur, Bhubneswar, Nagpur, Deoghar, Gorakhpur and Rishikesh.
Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya said, "Medical (profession) in India is not commerce, it is service."

He called upon the passing out students to voluntarily serve in far remote areas without having any need for the government to get them to fill a bond to this effect.
"In my country, there is no necessity for the doctors to fill a bond and they realise that unless the health facilities are not accessible to all, I will serve wherever the duty is given", he said.
The health minister urged the passing out doctors to pledge that they would serve as government doctors for at least two years in those primary health centres (PHC) in remote desert areas of this state where no doctor wishes to go.
"If we work with this vision, only then we will be able to realise the dream of a developed country by 2047", the minister said.

Also Read

Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary: 10 quotes by India's second PM

India set to emerge global production hub for medical devices: Mandaviya

AB-HWCs recorded over 2.1 bn footfalls till Oct 24: Mansukh Mandaviya

IMA writes to Mandaviya, seeks withdrawal of generic drugs mandate

Health min Mandaviya inaugurates integrated public health labs in Andhra

ONDC launches ticketing services for passengers traveling on Chennai Metro

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions INS Sandhayak, warns pirates

Aiims signs MoU to enhance employability of rheumatologic patients

Recarpeted second runway at Delhi airport now operational, says DIAL

65,000 'ghost patients' underwent tests at Mohalla clinics in Delhi: ACB

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mansukh Lal Mandaviya medical industry doctors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon