Medical services remain hit in Rajasthan on day 12 of govt-doctors deadlock

Deadlock between the doctors and the Rajasthan government

over the Right to Health Bill entered the 12th day with no immediate end in sight even as the patients continued to suffer.

On Friday, a doctors' delegation met PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra to discuss the issue. However, the meeting remained inconclusive and the doctors were advised to approach the senior officers.

Doctors across the state have called strike demanding withdrawal of the bill.

The office-bearers of the Private Hospital and Nursing Home Society held a meeting on Thursday and demanded the Chief Minister's intervention in the matter.

Soon after, the delegation also reached the Chief Minister's residence where on behalf of the doctors, Virendra Singh conveyed the demand of the doctors to the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot then authorised State Congress Committee President Govind Singh Dotasra to listen to their woes.

The agitation against the bill is gaining strength by the day.

Secretary of the Private Hospital and Nursing Homes Society, Dr Vijay Kapoor said that private hospitals across the state have given written consent to stop government schemes. From April 1, the process of mass de-empanelment of government schemes will be completed in all private hospitals of Rajasthan.

The agitating doctors said that the strike of the resident doctors is continuing. Some residents may have returned to work under pressure from the government, but the Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors has continued with its strike.

Meanwhile, patients continue to move to neighbouring states for treatment.

Senior doctor Virendra Singh told IANS, "We hope that this deadlock ends on the 12th day. Doctors are actually scared of penalties imposed in the bill. Imagine if any patient complains and the doctor's name goes to the grievance authority and they impose a penalty of 25,000, where will the doctor go," he questioned.

--IANS

arc/shb/