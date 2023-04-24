close

Mega parent-teacher meeting in MCD, Delhi govt schools on Apr 30: Atishi

Parents are one of the most important stakeholders in the education model. We appeal to parents to join the meeting in large numbers," Atishi said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Atishi Marlena

Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 5:10 PM IST
A mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) will be organised on April 30 in all MCD and Delhi government schools, Education Minister Atishi said on Monday, noting that parents are important stakeholders in the education model.

She appealed to all the parents to join the meeting.

As you all know that for the AAP government, education is the highest priority department, we are going to initiate a similar model to MCD schools too. We are going to organise a mega PTM on the 30th involving parents from both MCD and Delhi government schools," Atishi said addressing a press conference here.

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi said parents play a vital role in their wards' education.

That's the reason we are going to organise a mega PTM on the 30th of April. Parents will have one-to-one communication with teachers," Oberoi said.

Talking about the importance of MCD schools, she said, "MCD schools are primary schools up to the 5th standard. This builds the foundation of students.

During PTM, parents will also judge the atmosphere and surroundings of the school, she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 5:10 PM IST

