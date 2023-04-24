Mega parent-teacher meeting in MCD, Delhi govt schools on Apr 30: Atishi

A mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) will be organised on April 30 in all MCD and Delhi government schools, Education Minister Atishi said on Monday, noting that parents are important stakeholders in the education model.

She appealed to all the parents to join the meeting.

As you all know that for the AAP government, education is the highest priority department, we are going to initiate a similar model to MCD schools too. We are going to organise a mega PTM on the 30th involving parents from both MCD and Delhi government schools," Atishi said addressing a press conference here.

Parents are one of the most important stakeholders in the education model. We appeal to parents to join the meeting in large numbers," Atishi said.

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi said parents play a vital role in their wards' education.

That's the reason we are going to organise a mega PTM on the 30th of April. Parents will have one-to-one communication with teachers," Oberoi said.

Talking about the importance of MCD schools, she said, "MCD schools are primary schools up to the 5th standard. This builds the foundation of students.

During PTM, parents will also judge the atmosphere and surroundings of the school, she added.