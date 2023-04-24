Indian gas firm GAIL to get 4 LNG cargoes from Germany's Sefe in May

By Nidhi Verma

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian gas firm GAIL (India) Ltd will get 4 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Germany's Sefe in May, equivalent to volumes it was getting under a deal with a former unit of Russia's Gazprom, Chairman Sandeep Gupta said on Monday.

Sefe supplied 2 LNG cargoes each in March and April.

"Sefe will decide on volumes on a month to month basis," Gupta told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

The resumption of supplies from Sefe is crucial for GAIL, which reported an almost 93% slump in its December quarter profit due to lower gas sales triggered by supply disruptions.

GAIL agreed to a 20-year LNG purchase deal with Russian energy giant Gazprom in 2012. The deal was signed with Gazprom Marketing and Singapore (GMTS) for annual purchases of an average of 2.5 million tonnes of LNG.

Also Read IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder India panel to favour linking local gas prices to crude basket: Report CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts Fuels from Russian crude oil get backdoor entry into Europe via India Kirit Parekh panel recommends 20% premium for gas production by ONGC, OIL SC grants liberty to Vijay Nair to move HC for early listing of bail plea I-T dept cracks down on Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Prudential amid wider probe Financials power Indian shares after quarterly results Reliance, ICICI Bank Credit growth expected to moderate to 10% in FY24 from 15% in FY23: Report GST officers find tax evasion by offshore entities offering online betting

At the time, GMTS was a unit of Gazprom Germania, now called Sefe, but the Russian parent gave up ownership of Sefe after Western sanctions were imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine last year.

Sefe had stopped supplying LNG to the Indian company in May last year to meet its own demand.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Editing by Louise Heavens)