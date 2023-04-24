close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Indian gas firm GAIL to get 4 LNG cargoes from Germany's Sefe in May

However, the case could be without merit if the industry regulatorâ€"the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI)â€"backdates a new rule around commissions

Reuters NEW DELHI
GAIL India

GAIL India logo | Photo: Wikipedia

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 5:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Nidhi Verma

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian gas firm GAIL (India) Ltd will get 4 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Germany's Sefe in May, equivalent to volumes it was getting under a deal with a former unit of Russia's Gazprom, Chairman Sandeep Gupta said on Monday.

Sefe supplied 2 LNG cargoes each in March and April.

"Sefe will decide on volumes on a month to month basis," Gupta told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

The resumption of supplies from Sefe is crucial for GAIL, which reported an almost 93% slump in its December quarter profit due to lower gas sales triggered by supply disruptions.

GAIL agreed to a 20-year LNG purchase deal with Russian energy giant Gazprom in 2012. The deal was signed with Gazprom Marketing and Singapore (GMTS) for annual purchases of an average of 2.5 million tonnes of LNG.

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

India panel to favour linking local gas prices to crude basket: Report

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

Fuels from Russian crude oil get backdoor entry into Europe via India

Kirit Parekh panel recommends 20% premium for gas production by ONGC, OIL

SC grants liberty to Vijay Nair to move HC for early listing of bail plea

I-T dept cracks down on Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Prudential amid wider probe

Financials power Indian shares after quarterly results Reliance, ICICI Bank

Credit growth expected to moderate to 10% in FY24 from 15% in FY23: Report

GST officers find tax evasion by offshore entities offering online betting

At the time, GMTS was a unit of Gazprom Germania, now called Sefe, but the Russian parent gave up ownership of Sefe after Western sanctions were imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine last year.

Sefe had stopped supplying LNG to the Indian company in May last year to meet its own demand.

 

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Editing by Louise Heavens)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gail (India) GAIL HPCL GAIL

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 5:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Hyderabad airport records 21 million passengers footfall in FY 23

Airport
2 min read

Chinese government affirms ex-Soviet nations' sovereignty after uproar

China Flag
2 min read

Indian gas firm GAIL to get 4 LNG cargoes from Germany's Sefe in May

GAIL India
2 min read

IPCA Labs to buy 33.4% stake in Unichem Laboratories for Rs 1,034 crore

Deals, mergers,
1 min read

Sachin's 50th birthday: Here are Master Blaster's top 10 innings to recall

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar cuts a cake ahead of his 50th birthday, at an event on the 25 years of his historic 'Desert Storm' innings in Sharjah against Australia, in Mumbai.
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Bar council passes resolution against recognition to same-sex marriage

Winds of change, waves of progress
3 min read

South African cheetah, Uday, translocated to Kuno National Park dies

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

Per capita income gap between Karnataka's richest, poorest districts widens

money, tax
3 min read

2 IAF aircraft on standby in Jeddah to evacuate Indians from Sudan

Photo: Twitter/ANI
2 min read

Live: SC grants liberty to Nair to move HC for early listing of bail plea

Supreme Court
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon