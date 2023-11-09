Sensex (0.06%)
65013.30 + 37.69
Nifty (0.01%)
19445.35 + 1.85
Nifty Midcap (0.52%)
40658.90 + 212.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.38%)
6210.40 + 23.70
Nifty Bank (0.39%)
43830.50 + 171.85
Heatmap

Meghalaya retains less than 2% of total rainwater it receives: CM Sangma

Sangma made the revelation while launching the Meghalaya Water Smart Kid campaign, an initiative under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to create awareness about water conservation among children.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Shillong
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 12:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the northeastern state receives 63 billion cubic litres of water annually through rainfall but is able to retain only 1 billion cubic litres of water.
He said this on Wednesday while launching the Meghalaya Water Smart Kid campaign, an initiative under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to create awareness about water conservation among children.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Meghalaya is one of the wettest places on earth. We receive about 63 billion cubic litres of water annually, of which 31 billion cubic litres flow to Bangladesh and 31 billion cubic litres flows to Assam," he said.
The chief minister said to address the issue of water conservation and sustainability, the state government has taken various interventions, which are supported by externally aided projects (EAPs) and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India.
He informed that 1,000 water reservoirs are being constructed across the state, to harness water and increase the groundwater table through different soil rejuvenation projects.
"We are making concerted efforts to harness water as it is imperative to ensure sustainability and rejuvenation of our water sources", he added.
Sangma said the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department has received huge funding under JJM and EAPs, which is close to around 8,000 crore.
"We have a challenge ahead of us but our officials have been working tirelessly to achieve the targets in ensuring that water is made available to every household in the state", he said.
The CM said that under JJM, Meghalaya has been awarded as "best performer" by the Ministry of Jal Shakti with additional incentives sanctioned.
He said that the state has completed over 4 lakh household fixed water connections and by March 2024, the target of 6 lakh will be completed.
"In 2019, media and other stakeholders had ridiculed the government for poor coverage under JJM, however, we took it as a challenge and ensured that from 45,000 household connections, we managed to increase it to 4 lakh plus households", he said.

Also Read

Delhi govts pitches Rs 5 lakh fine on property without rainwater harvesting

Meghalaya to soon announce IT policy for attracting investments: CM Sangma

Taking steps to improve: Conrad admits Meghalaya's poor NITI Aayog ranking

Meghalaya CM highlights effective law and order for economic growth

Monitoring situation: Meghalaya CM on North-East Express train derailment

Heavy rain triggers landslides in Tamil Nadu, schools shut in 5 districts

Set up special bench to monitor criminal cases against MP, MLAs: SC to HCs

MP polls LIVE: PM Modi addresses election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Satna

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQI

HC orders tax refund of Rs 1,128 cr to Vodafone Idea; pulls up I-T dept

The chief minister and PHE Minister Marcuise Marak handed over the award to Water Guardians for inspiring efforts in the conservation of water bodies.
The awards were also distributed to Lumshyiap Village and Water Sanitation Community of Ri Bhoi District, Darechikgre Village and Water Sanitation Community of West Garo Hills District and Dura Kantragre Village and Water Sanitation Community of West Garo Hills District.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jal Jeevan Mission Meghalaya rainwater harvesting system Conrad Sangma Assam

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL Playing 11World Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XIWorld Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQIBigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chiefIMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon