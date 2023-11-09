MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

Union Minister Smriti Irani said that the forthcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls would not be just an election of the state but an election to choose between Dharma and Adharma. "This is not just an election of Madhya Pradesh or of any constituency, but it is an election to choose between Dharma and Adharma," she said.



The Congress on Wednesday sought the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s intervention to stop what it called the “misuse” of central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), by the government. In a memorandum given to the commission, the Congress alleged the ED was acting at the behest of the BJP to tarnish the image of its leaders.