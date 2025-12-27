Saturday, December 27, 2025 | 09:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Mehbooba urges Centre to shield Kashmir apple growers from FTAs abroad

Mehbooba urges Centre to shield Kashmir apple growers from FTAs abroad

She called upon Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to take up the issue with the Centre to protect the fruit growers of the Valley

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday opposed any free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union and the US, saying a similar deal with New Zealand had hurt the apple growers of Kashmir by exposing them to "unfair imports".

Expressing concern that apple import duties may be diluted, she said flooding markets with imported apples risks destroying Jammu and Kashmir's horticulture backbone.

She called upon Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to take up the issue with the Centre to protect the fruit growers of the Valley.

"Deeply concerned that apple import duties may be diluted in FTAs with Europe, the US and Chile, repeating the damage done by the India-New Zealand FTA. A 25 per cent duty cut has already hurt Kashmir's apple growers, exposing them to unfair imports," Mehbooba said in a post on X.

 

The PDP president said that flooding the markets with imports "risks destroying Jammu and Kashmir's horticulture backbone that sustains 15 lakh families".

"This is not just about fruit but livelihoods. The Jammu and Kashmir chief minister must urgently take this up with the Government of India to protect our growers," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 27 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

