Trinamool Party's 10-member delegation to meet CEC on Dec 31 over SIR row

Trinamool Party's 10-member delegation to meet CEC on Dec 31 over SIR row

The ruling party of Bengal has been raising concerns over the SIR exercise for some time now

CEC Gyanesh Kumar. (File Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Dec 27 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

A 10-member Trinamool Congress delegation will meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on December 31 on the issue of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal, a source said on Saturday.

According to the source, the delegation, which will include Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien, Trinamool leaders in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively, will raise the issue of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state.

The ruling party of Bengal has been raising concerns over the SIR exercise for some time now.

On Saturday, Banerjee, the national general secretary of the party, demanded that the Election Commission (EC) must come out with the number of illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas out of the 5.82 million names deleted in the draft electoral rolls published for West Bengal under the SIR.

 

On November 28, a Trinamool delegation had met the full bench of the EC, alleging deaths of booth-level officers (BLOs) due to the "work pressure" of the SIR exercise, and accusing CEC Gyanesh Kumar of having "blood on his hands".

First Published: Dec 27 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

