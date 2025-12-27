Saturday, December 27, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Assam polls about protecting 'swadesh' and 'swajati': CM Himanta Sarma

He alleged that the "weakness of the Congress and its politics of polarisation" led to the gradual creation of "another civilisation which now has a 1.5 crore-strong population"

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the upcoming assembly elections will be a fight to protect 'swadesh' (nation) and 'swajati' (own community), along with the identity, land and culture of the people of the state.

BJP represents the last light of hope that will ensure that the state is not pushed into an abyss of darkness by infiltrators from Bangladesh, the chief minister said at the party's executive meeting here.

"The forthcoming elections are not about hopes and aspirations. It is about dedicating oneself to the cause of protecting 'swadesh' and 'swajati'. I am sure people know that the BJP is their last hope. They will vote for us, and we will win this election," Sarma said.

 

He alleged that the "weakness of the Congress and its politics of polarisation" led to the gradual creation of "another civilisation which now has a 1.5 crore-strong population".

"In the 2011 Census, when we see the breakup of Hindus and Muslims, we find the latter comprise 34 per cent, and if we exclude the 3 per cent Muslims of Assamese origin, we find that infiltrators comprise 31 per cent," he said.

There was no census in 2021 and when it happens in 2027, the population of Muslims of Bangladeshi origin is estimated to be around 40 per cent.

"Some may say that all can coexist as our religion welcomes and includes all, but the recent developments in Bangladesh have shown us that they believe in exclusiveness," Sarma said.

The chief minister said that when Dipu Das can be burnt alive in Bangladesh, "the Assamese people can well imagine what the situation in the state will be after 20 years".

"During the last Eid in Dhubri, I had to go there when beef was thrown outside people's homes and the meat was openly consumed. In Lower and central Assam, there have been instances of Hindu girls becoming victims of 'Love Jihad'. Assamese people are selling off their lands and shifting to towns and cities. These are issues that have endangered the Assamese identity," he added.

Referring to Siliguri's Chicken's Neck Corridor that connects the Northeast with the rest of India, Sarma said, "Who is there on either side? There are no Hindus but only those who have come from Bangladesh."  "When they have come is irrelevant. If there is a war between India and Bangladesh -- who will these settlers support? Where does their loyalty lie?" he asked.

Sarma claimed that there is no other place where the population of the indigenous people has dipped to 60 per cent of the total population.

"During my lifetime, I have seen the population of the infiltrators rise from 21 per cent to nearly 40 per cent and my children will find during their lifetime that the population of the Assamese community has come down to 30 per cent," he added.

He accused the Left parties of spreading the narrative that Assam is the land of 'Sankar-Azan' (Vaishnav saint Sankardeva and Sufi saint Azan Fakir) but this is "wrong as it is the land of 'Sankar-Madhav' (referring to Sankardeva's illustrious disciple Madhavdeva)".

The CM asserted that the BJP will be the shining light for the people of Assam who see darkness ahead.

"We will have to fight relentlessly to protect our 'jati, mati and bheti' (community, land and roots)," he added.

"We will fight and definitely win. The legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan could defeat the Mughals when he was sick and we will defeat the forces that are threatening our identity, land and culture," Sarma added.

The Assamese are not weak or alone today as they have Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with them, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma Northeast India

First Published: Dec 27 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

