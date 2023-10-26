close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

MHA accords Z category security cover to ex-Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa will be provided the security cover only in Karnataka and the CRPF personnel will soon take charge of the new responsibility

B S Yediyurappa

The Central security cover for Yediyurappa is based on an Intelligence Bureau threat perception report shared with the MHA.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 9:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has accorded Z category Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security cover to BJP leader and former chief minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa.
Yediyurappa will be provided the security cover only in Karnataka and the CRPF personnel will soon take charge of the new responsibility.
The Central security cover for Yediyurappa is based on an Intelligence Bureau threat perception report shared with the MHA.
As per sources, Yediyurappa is in danger from radical groups in Karnataka. The CRPF commandos will provide security to the veteran BJP leader during his stay in Karnataka and his movement across the state.
The MHA's order to provide Z category security to Yediyurappa was sent to the CRPF days after the former Chief Minister recently announced that he along with other state BJP leaders will soon begin a state-wide tour aimed at highlighting "failures" of the Congress government, and to strengthen his party ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yediyurappa, popularly known as BSY, has been a prominent figure in Karnataka politics for nearly five decades and is known for his leadership of the Lingayat community, which is considered to be one of the most significant vote banks in the state.

Also Read

MHA offers to deploy 337 companies of central forces for WB panchayat polls

11 jawans injured after storm hits CRPF camp in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Road accident in J-K's Ganderbal district leaves 8 CRPF personnel injured

CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack near minister's house in Manipur

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Rajnath Singh to address second IAF commanders' conference in Delhi today

PM Modi to launch projects in Maharashtra, inaugurate National Games in Goa

Cyclone Hamoon weakened, now lies as depression over south of Mizoram: IMD

Railways notify special trains to ensure smooth travel till Chhath Puja

LIVE: At least 22 killed, dozens injured in mass shootings in US' Lewiston

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Ministry of Home Affairs B S Yediyurappa Karnataka CRPF

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon