MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh; two women killed, pilot safe

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday, leaving at least two civilians dead and as many injured on the ground, police said.

The pilot of the aircraft is safe, District Collector Rukmani Riar said.

Bikaner Inspector General of Police Om Prakash said two people have died and as many injured in the plane crash in Pilibanga area of Hanumangarh district.

The pilot made all efforts to avert human casualties and crash-landed the plane on the outskirts of a village, Prakash said.

He said over 2,000 people have gathered at the crash spot and police and administration are trying to maintain law and order.

The IAF has been alerted, he added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Jassaram Bose said the number of civilian casualties may increase.