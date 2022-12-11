JUST IN
PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express connecting Nagpur to Bilaspur
Placements in national skill development programme 'abysmally low': Report
AAP divides Delhi in 12 zones, assigns 4 leaders for monitoring areas
UP to develop one wetland in every district to promote eco-tourism
PM Modi to inaugurate sustainability themed Mopa airport in Goa today
PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 75,000 crore in Maharashtra
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as Himachal's chief minister today
Latest news LIVE: India records 173 new Covid cases; active tally at 3,913
Delhi HC reserves order on PIL seeking ban on deities' images on walls
Kerala CM inaugurates India's biggest business jet terminal in Kochi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express connecting Nagpur to Bilaspur
Business Standard

Allocation of all coal mines done through open auction, says Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy refuted Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's allegations and said that the Centre has given coal mines not as per its wish but through an open auction

Topics
Coal mines | Coal mines auction | Chandrasekhar Rao

ANI  Politics 

Minister of Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday refuted Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's allegations of alloting coal mines only to Gujarat, and said that the Centre has given coal mines not as per its wish but through an open auction.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said that the government had given the allotment to Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. (SCCL) in Telangana before 2020, however, it decided thereafter that the coal mining allocation through an open auction.

"KCR is making a false accusation that the central government is alloting coal mines to government companies in Gujarat and not giving it to the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. (SCCL) in Telangana. Before 2020, the allotment has been given to Singareni and also to Telangana GENCO for power generation. The same has been given to Gujarat. After 2020, the central government decided that the coal mining allocation will be through an open auction," he said.

"The country is facing a huge problem because of coal shortage as government companies that are allocated the mines are not mining coal. Power generation and employment generation have decreased," Reddy added.

Stating that coal should be made based on demand and supply, the Minister said that the private sector should also be made a part of this.

"The coal should be made based on demand and supply. The private sector should also be a part in this. The central government has not given any coal mines as per their wish, but through open auction to private or government companies. KCR is making the false accusation that there is a different justice to Gujarat and a different justice to Telangana by the central government. The centre has given mines to Telangana also when it gave to Gujarat," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coal mines

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 10:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.