Allocation of all coal mines done through open auction, says Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday refuted Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's allegations of alloting only to Gujarat, and said that the Centre has given not as per its wish but through an open auction.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said that the government had given the allotment to Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. (SCCL) in Telangana before 2020, however, it decided thereafter that the coal mining allocation through an open auction.

" is making a false accusation that the central government is alloting to government companies in Gujarat and not giving it to the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. (SCCL) in Telangana. Before 2020, the allotment has been given to Singareni and also to Telangana GENCO for power generation. The same has been given to Gujarat. After 2020, the central government decided that the coal mining allocation will be through an open auction," he said.

"The country is facing a huge problem because of coal shortage as government companies that are allocated the mines are not mining coal. Power generation and employment generation have decreased," Reddy added.

Stating that coal should be made based on demand and supply, the Minister said that the private sector should also be made a part of this.

"The coal should be made based on demand and supply. The private sector should also be a part in this. The central government has not given any coal mines as per their wish, but through open auction to private or government companies. is making the false accusation that there is a different justice to Gujarat and a different justice to Telangana by the central government. The centre has given mines to Telangana also when it gave to Gujarat," he said.

