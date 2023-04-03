close

People need to remain vigilant against new Covid-19 strain: Official

India recorded a single-day jump of 3,641 fresh COVID-19 cases as the active caseload rose to 20,219, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A healthcare worker collects the nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing amid a surge in Coronavirus cases across the globe, at Coronation Hospital, in Dehradun.

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 7:36 PM IST
The new COVID variant poses less risk and is unlikely to result in increase in hospitalisations but people need to remain vigilant, according to a top Union Health Ministry official.

"New strains keep coming after mutation..this is a new variant which has come..this would not lead to increase in hospitalisations so there is low risk associated with it," the top official said on Monday.

The strain has been isolated in the laboratory and a study has also been done on it, he added.

"But even then there is a need to remain vigilant," the official said.

Further, he noted that the current surge in the COVID cases could be attributed to the spread of the XBB 1.16 variant in the country.

India recorded a single-day jump of 3,641 fresh COVID-19 cases as the active caseload rose to 20,219, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The toll has risen to 5,30,892 with 11 deaths -- three from Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka and Rajasthan -- recorded in a 24-hour span. The toll also includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.12 while the weekly positivity was pegged at 2.45 per cent.

The total tally of COVID cases stood at 4.47 crore (4,47,26,246).

Topics : Coronavirus | corona | Health Ministry

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 7:02 PM IST

