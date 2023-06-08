close

Miss World 2023 beauty pageant set to return to India after 27 years

India is set to host the Miss World 2023 competition, as the coveted international beauty pageant makes its return to the country after nearly three decades.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Manushi Chhillar

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 6:07 PM IST
The much anticipated 71st edition of Miss World is expected to take place in November this year, the final dates of which are yet to be ascertained.

India had last hosted the international pageant in 1996.

"I am delighted to announce India as the new home of the 71st Miss World Final... We cannot wait to share your unique and diverse culture, world class attractions and breathtaking locations with the rest of the world.

"The 71st Miss World 2023 will showcase the Achievements of 130 National champions in their one-month journey across 'Incredible India' as we present the 71st and most spectacular Miss World final ever," said Julia Morley, chairperson and CEO of Miss World organization at a press conference on Thursday.

The month-long event, which would witness contestants from over 130 countries, will feature a series of rigorous competitions, including talent showcases, sports challenges, and charitable initiatives -- all aimed at highlighting the qualities that make them ambassadors of change.

The reigning Miss World, Karolina Bielawska of Poland, who is currently in India spreading the word about the beauty competition, said she is excited to hand over her crown in this "beautiful country" which stands for the same values as Miss World.

"India has the greatest hospitality in the entire world. It is my second time here .. and you make me feel like home. You stand for the same values.. diversity, unity... Your core values are family, respect, love, kindness and this is something that we would love to show to the world. There is so much more to see here, and bringing the whole world here for a month and showing everything that India has to offer is the best idea," said the Miss World 2022.

Equally excited and looking forward to India hosting the event was the current Miss India World Sini Shetty, who'll represent the country in the high-octane competition.

"I am so excited to meet all my sisters across the globe to welcome them to India to show them what India truly stands for, what India is, what is the diversity in India... I am really excited and looking forward to this journey. I hope you guys have the best time here in India," she said.

India has won the prestigious title six times -- Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000), and Manushi Chillar (2017).

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 6:07 PM IST

