19-year-old Nandini Gupta from Kota, Rajasthan crowned Miss India 2023



On the other hand, Shreya Poonja from Delhi has been crowned Femina Miss India 2023 first runner-up and Thounaojam Strela Luwang from Manipur for second runner-up. The 19-year-old Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan's Kota was given the prestigious title at a gala event in Manipur's Imphal of Femina Miss India 2023. The show was held on April 15, 2023, and will air on Colors TV on May 14 at 10 am.





All about Miss India 2023 night! A star-studded evening of Femina Miss India 2023 witnessed glorious performances by multiple stars. Former pageant winners, Sini Shetty, Rubal Shekhawat, Shinata Chauhan, Manasa Varanasi, Manika Sheokand, Manya Singh, Suman Rao and Shivani Jadhav graced the stage with their performances. Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday also took the platform with their mindblowing numbers at the 59th edition of the event. The Femina Miss India 2023 was hosted by Manish Paul and Bhumi Pedneker. At the 71st Miss World pageant in the United Arab Emirates, Nandini Gupta will represent India.



Soibam Kanchan, Urmila Shagolsem, Maria Chanu Pangambam, and Angobi Chanu Loukrakpam, all of whom were previously state champions in Manipur, attended the event as well. The 30-state winners were showcased in a collection by Namrata Joshipura for Trends, Rocky Star, and Robert Naorem that featured traditional costumes in multiple rounds of fashion sequences at the event. The panel has the Femina Miss India Universe 2002 and mentor Neha Dhupia, boxing icon Laishram Sarita Devi, accomplished choreographer Terence Lewis, film director and writer Harshavardhan Kulkarni, and fashion designers Rocky Star and Joshipura, selected the winners.

Who is Nandini Gupta?



In an interview with the pageant, Nandini mentioned that "she was inspired by Sir Ratan Tata, the man who does everything for humanity and gives the majority of his wealth to charity and is the person who has had the greatest influence on her life." Also, she added that "Besides everything, he is loved by millions and always grounded". Nandini Gupta hails from Kota, Rajasthan. Since her 10 years old, she aspired to become Miss India. As per her profile on the official website, Nandini finished her schooling at St. Paul's Senior Optional School and pursuing a degree in business management at Lala Lajpat Rai College at the moment.

Nandini, like Ratan Tata, also talked about how Priyanka Chopra motivated her to enter the Miss India competition. Priyanka Chopra, Miss World 2000, won the national title at a young age and made India proud at both the national and international levels. She excelled in acting and gave back to society. She said, "She has the zeal to gain more as she grows, has a great sense of humour, and inspires people."

