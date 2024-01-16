Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Mixed compliance on deepfake advisory; expect tighter rules in week: MoS IT

The government, he said, had earlier made it clear to social media and online platforms that if its advisory on deepfake is not fully adhered to, new IT rules would follow

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT

The amended IT rules can be expected in next one week, he said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said compliance with the advisory on deepfakes has been "mixed" from platforms, and added that tighter IT rules are likely to be notified in next 7 days to tackle the issue.
The government, he said, had earlier made it clear to social media and online platforms that if its advisory on deepfake is not fully adhered to, new IT rules would follow.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"There has been a mixed performance of compliance and I had said at the time of the advisory, that if we find that the advisory is not being followed through completely, we will follow it up with a very clear amended IT rules that will be notified," Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for IT and Electronics, said on sidelines of an event.
The amended IT rules can be expected in next one week, he said.
"What was in the advisory will be now firmly embedded into the IT rules and we hope to do this in the next one week," he said.
The minister visited boAt manufacturing unit in Noida on Tuesday, accompanied by some youths, marking the National Startup Day.
His visit included a tour of the boAt manufacturing unit, where he also interacted with the employees and engaged in discussions with co-founder, Aman Gupta.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Govt talks tough to social media platforms on deepfakes, holds review meet

Sachin Tendulkar reacts on his viral deepfake video endorsing mobile app

Deepfake tech: AI-powered videos intensify debate on misinformation issue

India to have draft regulation on deepfakes in 10 days: Ashwini Vaisnaw

Sara Tendulkar shares a post on Instagram about her deepfake photos on X

IndiGo, Mumbai airport operator get notices after passengers eat on tarmac

ED attaches assets worth over Rs 30 cr of Kerala realty group promoter

From the US to France: Here's how the world is celebrating Ram temple

Water supply to be affected in several areas on Jan 18,19: Delhi Jal Board

Nitin Gadkari targets 50% reduction in road accident deaths by 2030

Topics : Artificial intelligence Rajeev Chandrasekhar IT ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 Pro ReviewJio Republic Day offerOPPO Reno 11 Pro ReviewDelhi Air QualityJyoti CNC AutomationDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon